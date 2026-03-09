Gartner Forecasts Information Security Spending in India to Total $3.4 Billion in 2026

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

End-user spending on information security in India is projected to total $3.4 billion in 2026, an increase of 11.7% from 2025, according to Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

“Security spending in India is set to grow in 2026 as enterprises confront increasingly sophisticated AI driven‑ threats and comply with more stringent regulatory requirements,” said Mr. Shailendra Upadhyay, Sr Principal at Gartner. “Indian chief information security officers (CISOs) are making a strategic shift toward dynamic and preemptive defense models.

“Identity based‑ attacks, such as credential compromise and deepfake‑enabled fraud are rapidly expanding the attack surface, making identity threat detection and response (ITDR) a core priority. As a result, identity-first security is moving up executive agendas and is further reinforced by the requirements of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.”

Gartner analysts are sharing key insights and discussing the latest cybersecurity technologies to address critical business priorities this week at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, in Mumbai.

In 2026, security software will remain both the largest and fastest growing‑segment in India, with spending expected to grow 12.4% as organizations prioritize stronger infrastructure and cloud security (see Table 1).

Table 1. Information Security End-User Spending for All Segments in India, 2025-2026 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

Segment 2025 Spending 2025 Growth (%) 2026 Spending 2026 Growth (%) Network Security 393 5.8 437 11.1 Security Services 1,298 7.8 1,442 11.1 Security Software 1,385 8.5 1,556 12.4 Total 3,076 7.9 3,435 11.7 Source: Gartner (March 2026)

“Expanding digital operations and rising cyberattacks are pushing organizations to invest in solutions such as endpoint protection platforms (EPP) and security information and event management (SIEM), contributing to the growth in security software spending,” said Upadhyay. “In addition, cloud security now extends to AI-specific configurations and runtime needs, with increased emphasis on preventing cloud-related incidents, leading to greater adoption of both standalone and integrated cloud security platforms.”

Security services spending in India is projected to achieve 11.1% growth in 2026, driven by demand for managed security services, the fastest growing subsegment with an estimated 15.1% growth rate.

“Indian enterprises are adopting managed detection and response (MDR) and other managed services as they look for scalable, cost-efficient solutions to navigate the increasing complexity of cyber threats,” said Upadhyay. “Managed security services help organizations reduce the need for substantial inhouse investments in specialized talent and infrastructure, allowing them to optimize costs while maintaining a strong security posture.

“There is also rising demand for advisory services in areas such as architecture frameworks, forensics, incident response, and investigations, which in turn is contributing to the overall growth of the segment.”

Key Cybersecurity Trends for CISOs in 2026

In 2026, Indian CISOs will operate in a rapidly changing threat environment defined by AI-enabled identity compromise and regulatory volatility, demanding a renewed focus on adaptable and risk-aware cybersecurity programs.

Mr. Alex Michaels, Director Analyst at Gartner

“The implementation of India’s DPDP Act, combined with emerging AI regulations across global markets, is increasing compliance complexity and placing new accountability pressures on CISOs,” said Mr. Alex Michaels, Director Analyst at Gartner. “Cybersecurity leaders must move beyond a control centric‑mindset and position themselves as enablers of secure, scalable business innovation.”

The convergence of macro forces, such as rising AI adoption, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory volatility, is prompting organizations to rethink resilience planning and resource allocation. To succeed in this shifting landscape, Indian CISOs must prioritize two key cybersecurity trends in 2026:

Global Regulatory Volatility Drives Cyber Resilience Efforts

Shifting geopolitical landscapes and evolving global mandates require cybersecurity leaders to adopt flexible, adaptive strategies that ensure both resilience and compliance.

“Global regulations are rapidly evolving with new mandates, creating a complex web extending beyond traditional cybersecurity scopes,” said Michaels. “With regulators holding boards and executives personally liable, delays can lead to significant penalties, business disruption and lasting reputational damage.”

Gartner advises cybersecurity leaders to move beyond IT-centric compliance by formalizing collaboration with legal, business and procurement teams, and establishing shared accountability for cyber risk.

Identity and Access Management Evolves for AI Agents

The rise of agentic AI introduces new challenges that expose gaps in traditional identity and access management (IAM) approaches, including the need for clear identity registration and governance, automated credential life cycle management, and policy-driven authorization designed specifically for machine actors. Without addressing these issues, organizations face heightened risk from access‑related security incidents as autonomous agents proliferate across enterprise environments.

Gartner advises a focused, risk-driven approach, directing investments to the most significant gaps and vulnerabilities while using automation where possible to strengthen controls. This strategy is vital for fostering innovation, maintaining compliance and protecting key assets in environments increasingly powered by AI.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Gartner

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 108