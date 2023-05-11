Garmin Launches Edge 540 and 840 Series GPS Cycling Computers with Solar Options for Optimal Performance and Training in India

- Advertisement - -

Garmin India has announced the launch of its latest GPS cycling computers, the Edge® 540 and Edge 840 Series. These devices are designed to provide cyclists with a wide range of performance-based training metrics, comprehensive coaching tailored to individual goals, and enhanced navigational support, all in a lightweight and user-friendly design. With the addition of new solar charging models, cyclists can now enjoy even more ride time between charges, with up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.

Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India

Commenting on the announcement, Sky Chen, Regional Director of Garmin for South-East Asia & India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new Edge 540 and Edge 840 series GPS cycling computers, designed by cyclists for cyclists. With advanced features such as solar charging, improved performance tracking metrics, mapping upgrades and many others, these cycling computers will take cyclists’ training to the next level.”

Key Features:

Cycling ability and course demands: Identifies the strength and weaknesses as a cyclist and prepare for the demands of a specific course by focusing training in the right areas.

Power guide: Allows to manage efforts with power targets throughout a course.

ClimbPro ascent planner: Helps to view remaining ascent and grade for each climb while riding or search for climbs on Edge or Garmin Connect™ smartphone app and track ascents more efficiently.

Multi-band GNSS: This feature enhances positioning accuracy and ensures cyclists can easily find their way even in challenging environments such as dense tree cover or downtown urban environments.

Solar charging: Provides Power Glass™ solar charging lens on solar models extends battery life to up to 60 hours in battery saver mode, giving cyclists up to an extra 25 minutes per hour during daytime riding.

Rugged design

Designed to withstand any ride, from remote gravel trails to grueling climbs, these devices feature button controls that work in any riding environment and a 2.6-inch color display. Additionally, the Edge 840 series computers come with a responsive touchscreen for added convenience. Cyclists can count on impressive battery life, with solar models, Edge 840 Solar and Edge 540 Solar offering up to 32 hours of battery life in demanding use or up to 60 hours in battery saver mode.

Crush every ride

Packed with advanced training metrics and navigational tools, the all-new Edge 540 and 840 series will help cyclists perform their best. Powered by First beat Analytics™, these cycling computers offer insights on metrics such as VO2 max, training status, training load, recovery time, and more. Cyclists wearing a compatible Garmin smartwatch can even receive a holistic view of their overall health and wellness with insights like Pulse Ox, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, advanced sleep monitoring, sleep score, and more. During a ride, the Edge 540 and 840 Series also provide riders with in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate, as well as insights on how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation.

Stay connected

Edge 540 and 840 Series offer built-in safety and tracking features like LiveTrack and group messaging for all cycling activities, including mountain biking. The devices are also compatible with Varia™ cycling radars and headlights for added confidence while riding.

When training indoors, Edge 540 and 840 Series pair easily with Tacx® indoor smart trainers. Garmin Connect app allows riders to create and send courses to an Edge device, view technical details, log personal achievements, and track training progress. Moreover, cyclists can customize their cycling computer with the Connect IQ™ Store smartphone app, which offers custom data fields, apps, and widgets that can be easily downloaded to the Edge device.

Price and Availability:

Product Price (INR) Date of Availability Edge 540, SEA 35,990 11 May 2023 Edge 540 Bundle, SEA 45,990 11 May 2023 Edge 540 Solar, SEA 45,990 11 May 2023 Edge 840, SEA 45,990 11 May 2023 Edge 840 Bundle, SEA 55,990 11 May 2023 Edge 840 Solar, SEA 55,990 11 May 2023

The new Edge 540 and 840 series will be available on the following platforms –

Garmin Brand stores- Brigade Road, Bangalore, Golf Course Road Gurugram, and Bund Garden Pune

Amazon.in

Cycling partners – Mastermind bicycle studio, Bums on the Saddle, Cyclofit, and wheels sports

Dealer – Vishal Trading, Mumbai

