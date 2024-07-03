Garmin announces 2024 India Research Grant Award winners

- Advertisement -

Garmin, a unit of Garmin Ltd, announced the winners of the 2024 India Research Grant. The grant is part of a collaboration between Garmin, Fitrockr Health Solutions and the Government of Telangana in cooperation with the World Economic Forum-Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Telangana. The winners include Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical & Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Manhar Foundation, who would be using the Garmin wearables and technology to conduct their high-quality research studies.

As a part of this initiative, the winners will receive up to five Garmin wearables with the latest sensor technology, three months of unlimited access to the Fitrockr health data analytics platform for up to 50 users and access to the C4IR Telangana network of hospitals and institutions.

Mr. Scott Burgett, Senior Director of Garmin Health Engineering

Commenting on the same, Mr. Scott Burgett, Senior Director of Garmin Health Engineering, said, “India is an emerging health technology powerhouse and one of the leading global sources of innovation. It is truly exciting to become part of this ecosystem, and thus enable the use of our smartwatches and high-quality, high-resolution data for its benefit.”

Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, Government of Telangana & CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City

Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, Government of Telangana & CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City said “This collaboration with Garmin Health marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate the clinical validation process for innovative health tech products and set the precedence for furthering research. Garmin, as a device provider, opens new avenues for leveraging smartwatch technology and high-quality data to integrate patient data remotely and monitor trial activities following the protocol.”

India Research Grant Winners will be using the Garmin smartwatches for various research purposes including:

● Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical & Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

o Garmin smartwatches will help track the health of medical professionals and study how exercise impacts biochemical markers related to stress, inflammation, and antioxidant capacity.

● Manhar Foundation

o Garmin fitness trackers will help investigate the relationship between smartphone use among adolescents and their mental health to inform future public health guidelines on smartphone screen time.

● All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

o Data from Garmin smartwatches will help develop an AI model to detect preictal phases of epileptic seizures in real-time to help prevent sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP) and improve treatment options.

Garmin Health’s connected ecosystem is comprised of premium health monitoring products, including smartwatches, heart rate chest straps, smart scales and more to help provide unique solutions for research projects. The large portfolio of wearables, long battery life and quality health metrics enable extensive monitoring1 of users who consent to data collection. With access to high-resolution raw data, Garmin Health makes biosensor data as accessible for researchers as possible. By enabling researchers to use independent device control, Garmin Health helps remove any possible biases and helps advance health research.

The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted provider.

Garmin has been creating wrist-worn wearables since the early 2000s. The connected ecosystem, along with a reliable collaborator network, allows researchers to conduct a wide range of studies. Whether it’s access to high-resolution raw data, independent data hosting or full wearable device control, Garmin products shall help researchers across a large variety of fields.

