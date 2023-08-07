Ganesh Jivani, CEO, Matrix Comsec, Receives the GESIA’s ‘Industry Stalwart’ Award

- Advertisement - -

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, CEO of Matrix Comsec, was conferred with the ‘Industry Stalwart’ Award at the GESIA’s sixth edition of the annually held Digital Management Conclave held on 5th August, 2023 at Hyatt Place, Vadodara. This award has been instituted to recognize and felicitate stalwarts who adopted ICT in their businesses as an intrinsic part of their growth and their contribution to the IT industry.

On winning this prestigious award, Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, “It is indeed an honor to win this prestigious award and I thank GESIA for this recognition. Matrix is at the forefront of the revolution in the ICT industry and plays two roles. Matrix’s first role is of a driver: to design and offer world-class ICT solutions to its customers, particularly in the telecom and physical security domains. The second role is of a consumer-user of ICT products. Matrix invests in the best and the latest ICT infrastructure including compute, storage, Cloud, networking, telecom, security, R&D equipment and software systems, and business applications such as ERP, HRMS, CRM, etc. This recognition is a validation of Matrix’s innovation and engineering capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.

