BenQ’s ZOWIE XL-K Generation Esports Gaming Monitors

BenQ’s ZOWIE brand designs and develops professional esports products. The XL-K generation models, the XL2546K and the XL2411K are designed to provide enhanced flexibility for players to further adapt and bring out their best, as they strive for every single percent of improvement and strive for perfection. They are aimed at enhancing the players’ comfort and convenience allowing them to focus on their in-game performance.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2546K 240Hz DyAc+ 24.5 inch Esports Gaming Monitor: This monitor further enhances adjustment flexibility, as well as players’ comfort and convenience, allowing them to focus on their in-game performance. With the ‘Fast Liquid Crystal’ panel technology, it’s able to claim the smoothest and clearest monitor with DyAc+ technology. Its outstanding features include: Smaller Base – More Playing Space; Fluid & flexible adjustment – More comfort in-game; XL Setting To Share; Quick Access Settings; DyAc⁺ Technology – A Different Spray Feeling; Make visual adjustments based on your in-game needs; and No compromise in durability for aesthetics.

BenQ ZOWIE XL2411K 144Hz DyAc 24 inch Esports Gaming Monitor: This monitor further enhances adjustment flexibility, as well as players’ comfort and convenience, allowing them to focus on their in-game performance. XL2411K is the latest edition of ZOWIE’s 24inch/144Hz lineup, it comes with improved designs, user experience, and stability; most importantly it has added DyAc technology, S-Switch, SHIELD compatible. It also has Smaller Base – More Playing Space, Fluid & flexible adjustment – More comfort in-game and XL Setting to Share.