Gaming Icons Unite – Logitech G Announces Partnership with Call of Duty – Modern Warfare 4

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Logitech G announced that it is the Official PC Peripheral Partner for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. The partnership is crafted for those who want more out of their gaming experience: more performance, more intensity, and more ways to elevate every match. As the Official PC Peripheral Provider, Logitech G delivers trusted performance in mice, keyboards, headsets, and gear that help players elevate their game, from everyday gaming sessions to the highest levels of competition.

“This partnership between Logitech G and Activision is about elevating & celebrating every player in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Whether you play for fun or to win, our proprietary technologies combined with our full range of gear is designed to deliver the best gameplay experience possible. Together, we’re making every session into a chance to Play for Prestige. We are super excited to bring more moments and energy to an amazing game franchise,” said Mr. Andrew Tagher, Head of Partnerships at Logitech G.

“Partnering with Logitech G lets us push the boundaries of what Modern Warfare 4 feels like, from the first drop into combat to the final moments of a hard-fought win. By combining our game’s intensity with Logitech G’s innovation, engineering, and performance expertise, we’re giving players new ways to experience Call of Duty with greater immersion. This partnership helps bring players closer to the action of Modern Warfare,” said Mr. Cody Neal, Head of Partnerships at Activision.

Play for Prestige.

Logitech G and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s campaign, Play for Prestige, brings fans even closer to the game than ever before:

Unique In-Game Items: Suit up with a Logitech G-themed weapon blueprint, charm, and calling card.

Suit up with a Logitech G-themed weapon blueprint, charm, and calling card. Community Events: Enjoy Logitech G in-game challenges, streamer events, and more.

Enjoy Logitech G in-game challenges, streamer events, and more. Signature Hardware Giveaways: Elevated setups with gear built for those who aim higher and play for their legacy.

Elevated setups with gear built for those who aim higher and play for their legacy. Creator Experiences Powered by Streamlabs: AI-powered overlays, automatic highlight capture, custom stream automations, and interactive streaming companions inspired by the world of Modern Warfare 4.

AI-powered overlays, automatic highlight capture, custom stream automations, and interactive streaming companions inspired by the world of Modern Warfare 4. LIGHTSYNC and Audio EQ Powered by GHUB: Take advantage of custom-tuned settings in GHUB and bring peripherals to life via a direct LIGHTSYNC RGB integration.

The Next Chapter in an Iconic Alliance

For over a decade, Logitech G and its legendary ASTRO console headsets delivered the performance, control, and comfort that transform good squads into legends. Whether it’s holding a hardpoint or snapping to targets, Logitech G is part of the defining moments – the wins, the losses, and the plays that cement a legacy.

As Modern Warfare 4 welcomes a new generation of players, Logitech G continues that tradition, bringing high-performance gear loved by pros and fans alike to every mission, every highlight reel, and every play.

Earn a Legacy

Every session, every round, and every cheer adds to a legacy built with every game. With the Logitech G gear and the Play for Prestige mantra, gamers are ready to create new memories and set the standard for what comes next.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches October 23, 2026. Preorders are available now on XBOX Series X|S and PlayStation 5. PC players can pre-purchase on Battle.net and Steam. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is also launching on Nintendo Switch 2, with preorders coming later this year.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Logitech G

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