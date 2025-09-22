GAMEMAX N90 – A Panoramic Showcase with LED DOT Matrix Display and Wood Aesthetics

- Advertisement -

GAMEMAX, an emerging leader in PC gaming hardware including power supply units and cases, proudly introduces the N90 chassis. Building upon the success of the N80 chassis, the N90 adopts the dual-chamber layout and seamless 270° curved tempered glass panel. Following GAMEMAX’s change in brand identity of going for bold and striking designs – the N90 features a 512-LED Dot Matrix display and wood aesthetics.

Engineered for both enthusiasts and creators, the GAMEMAX N90 brings customization and elegance to a new level. The 512-LED dot matrix display capable of showcasing real-time system stats and personalized visuals. The N90 comes with an interchangeable top panel, giving users a choice between a high-airflow ventilated metal panel or a stylish wood-finish panel, both included with the chassis. This design offers flexibility, allowing users to prioritise cooling performance or add a touch of elegance to their setup.

With support for the latest BTF motherboards and vertical GPU mounting, paired with six powerful Tornado Series ARGB fans, the GAMEMAX N90 offers uncompromising performance and visual impact for those who demand elegance and innovation in equal measure.

Key Features

Modular Dual-Chamber Design – Innovative split-layout structure with a floating aesthetic and tool-free quick-release panels for easy installation.

– Innovative split-layout structure with a floating aesthetic and tool-free quick-release panels for easy installation. 512-LED Dot Matrix Display – Customizable front-panel display for system monitoring and DIY visuals.

– Customizable front-panel display for system monitoring and DIY visuals. Interchangeable Wood-Texture Top Panel – Magnetic, quick-release design with optional textures for personalized style.

– Magnetic, quick-release design with optional textures for personalized style. BTF Motherboard Support – Enables a clean, wire-free layout by concealing cables behind the tray.

– Enables a clean, wire-free layout by concealing cables behind the tray. Dedicated Cable Management Compartment – Hinged cover and pre-routed fan cables for a clutter-free interior.

– Hinged cover and pre-routed fan cables for a clutter-free interior. Vertical GPU Ready – Supports vertical GPU mounting with optional bracket and PCIe 4.0 riser cable.

– Supports vertical GPU mounting with optional bracket and PCIe 4.0 riser cable. 270° Panoramic Curved Glass Panel – One-piece tempered glass design with explosion-proof film for clarity and safety.

– One-piece tempered glass design with explosion-proof film for clarity and safety. Advanced 270° Cooling Layout – Optimized airflow with side-mounted fans, split-chamber cooling, and dedicated ventilation zones.

– Optimized airflow with side-mounted fans, split-chamber cooling, and dedicated ventilation zones. Pre-installed Tornado Series ARGB Fans – Six ARGB/PWM fans with 81 selectable modes for strong cooling and vibrant lighting.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GAMEMAX

