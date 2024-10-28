GameMax Introduces the Vista COC Gaming Chassis

- Advertisement -

GameMax, an emerging brand of PC gaming components including gaming cases and power supply units, introduces the Vista COC gaming chassis featuring a panoramic view with its pillar-less design and the patented GameMax COC technology.

The GameMax Vista COC gaming chassis comes with five pre-installed 120mm ARGB fans along with the COC cooling fan providing a total of six cooling fans offering sufficient cooling to support high-end configurations. The modernized topI/O comes with a USB-C port, Type-A USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio combo port, a power switch, and an LED switch.

The pillar-less design provides an unobstructed view of the interior – perfect for enthusiasts who love to display their prized gaming PC build. Aside from the ARGB fans, the Vista COC also comes with a side-mounted ARGB strip. The GameMax Vista COC is available in black and white models.

Key Features

The visible corner features a pillar-less design creating a 262° interior panoramic view. The front and side tempered glass panels are seamlessly connected for an elegant look.

Equipped with GAMEMAX’s innovative C.O.C technology for advanced cooling and better overclocking. It features an active cooling fan on the back of the motherboard, delivering additional cooling to the critical components of the motherboard.

Comes standard with five 120mm ARGB fans, featuring infinite loop lighting effects around the axis and a surrounding light strip design. The side-mounted ARGB strip adds an extra touch. The ARGB lighting elements support motherboard ARGB synchronization for easy customization of lighting effects according to personal preference.

The front features a three-dimensional geometric design, offering a striking visual impact. It breaks away from the monotony of traditional cases, showcasing a strong sense of modernity and technology.

GameMax C.O.C. Technology

The GameMax Cooling Over-Clocking (C.O.C.) is a pre-installed cooling fan at the backside of the motherboard – designed to improve heat dissipation of the motherboard’s critical components from the backside.

With COC enabled, the CPU, PCH, and VRM temperatures are significantly lower. This allows users to achieve higher overclocks and a more stable system.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GameMax

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 175