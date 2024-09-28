GameMax Introduces GX-850 PRO ATX 3.1 PCIE 5.1 PSU in Black and White Colors

- Advertisement -

GameMax, an emerging brand of PC gaming components including gaming cases and power supply units, introduces the GameMax GX-850 PRO power supply featuring PCIe 5.1 and ATX 3.1 standards, supporting the latest Intel and AMD platforms including the upcoming AMD X870 motherboards. With gamers and content creators in mind, the GX-850 PRO features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency and a powerful 12V+ to support high-end configurations.

The GameMax GX-850 PRO features a fully modular cable design, minimizing cable use for clean and aesthetic PC builds. It comes with native 12v-2×6 16-pin connectors that support the latest NVIDIA RTX graphics cards. The GX-850 PRO is available in black and white models to fit most gaming PC build color themes.

Aside from the 850W variant, the GameMax GX PRO Series is also available in 1050W and 1250W models for power users and extreme overclockers. The GameMax GX PRO Series is covered with a 10-year warranty.

Designed for High-End Configurations

The GX-850 PRO features a powerful +12V rail, maximizing support for the power demands of high-end graphics cards. The +5V and +3.3V outputs use DC-DC circuitry to ensure stable voltages under varying loads. The MPS1213 chip offers advanced, programmable LLC control for optimal performance, while the MPS6924 chip ensures efficient synchronous rectification. The UP3861 chip manages the DC-DC conversion with a 180-degree phase shift between 3.3V and 5V outputs to minimize impact on the +12V input and reduce ripple and noise.

Fully Modular Design and Aesthetic Enclosure

The GX-850 PRO addresses the need for clean and aesthetic builds. Aside from a fully modular cable design that minimizes cable usage, the GX-850 PRO features a compact form factor and elegant lines. To fit most gaming PC builds, the GX-850 PRO is available in black and white models.

High Efficiency and Durability

The GX-850 PRO features 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certification with efficiency conversion up to 90%. It also uses high-quality 105ºC Japanese Nichicon large electrolytic capacitors for main filtering providing superb durability.

Suite of Protections and Certifications

The GX-850 PRO features multiple protections including OVP (Over Voltage Protection), UVP (Under Voltage Protection), OPP (Over Power Protection), OCP (Over Current Protection), SCP (Short Circuit Protection), and OTP (Over Temperature Protection). This series is certified by multiple standards including CB, TUV, cTUVus, CE, LVD, and FCC.

Silent FDB Fan

The GX-850 PRO comes equipped with an intelligent silent FDB fan that offer quieter operation and longer lifespan. The fan’s spiral blade design increases airflow while reducing fan noise.

Pricing, Warranty, and Availability

The GameMax GX-850 PRO comes in black (GX-850 PRO BK) and white (GX-850 PRO WH) models, both covered with a 10-year warranty. The GX-850 PRO has a suggested retail price of US$119.90. Now available at GameMax Amazon stores and partner resellers worldwide.

