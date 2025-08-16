GAMEMAX Introduces GLACIER Series Liquid Coolers with Customizable Display

- Advertisement -

GAMEMAX, an emerging leader in PC gaming hardware including power supply units and cases, is redefining the liquid cooling experience with the launch of its GLACIER Series all-in-one (AIO) coolers, available in 360mm and 240mm configurations.

Designed to deliver exceptional cooling performance with premium aesthetics, the GAMEMAX GLACIER series combines a truly hidden tube design, a sharp 3.95-inch LCD display, and integrated high-performance fans making it the ideal solution for PC builders who demand both function and style. It also features ARGB fans that supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies for synchronization.

Built for power and precision, the GAMEMAX Glacier 360 LCD supports 330W TDP and the GAMEMAX Glacier 240 LCD 280W TDP, delivering top-tier cooling for demanding CPUs. Both feature powerful PWM pumps and braided tubes for durability. Integrated fans push 85.82 CFM at 2.23mmH₂O while staying quiet at 31.5dB(A). The 3.95” 720×720 LCD runs at 60Hz, 300 nits, and supports the latest Intel and AMD sockets.

The display has several graphical user interface (GUI) designs – all of which offer real-time monitoring for CPU and GPU temperatures, CPU voltage, fan speed, and others. Users can customize the display using the GAMEMAX software.

Key Features

Hidden Tube Design – Conceals tubing behind the radiator for a cleaner, more polished build.

– Conceals tubing behind the radiator for a cleaner, more polished build. 3.95” HD LCD Display – 720×720 resolution, 60Hz, 300 nits brightness with customizable themes and stats.

– 720×720 resolution, 60Hz, 300 nits brightness with customizable themes and stats. Magnetic & Rotatable LCD – Detachable design for easy positioning and installation.

– Detachable design for easy positioning and installation. High-Performance Integrated Fans – Up to 85.82 CFM airflow, 2.23mmH₂O pressure, single-cable connection.

– Up to 85.82 CFM airflow, 2.23mmH₂O pressure, single-cable connection. Adjustable Sliding Tube Clamp – Fine-tune tube angles for a neat, organized layout.

– Fine-tune tube angles for a neat, organized layout. Broad CPU Support – Compatible with Intel LGA 1851/1700/1200/115x/1366 and AMD AM5/AM4.

Warranty, Availability, and Pricing

The GAMEMAX Glacier AIO liquid CPU coolers are priced at $149.99 for the Glacier 240 and $169.99 for the Glacier 360.

GLACIER 360 BK: https://GAMEMAXpc.com/cpu-liquid-cooler/6310.html

GLACIER 360 WH: https://GAMEMAXpc.com/cpu-liquid-cooler/6311.html

GLACIER 240 BK: https://GAMEMAXpc.com/cpu-liquid-cooler/6339.html

GLACIER 240 WH: https://GAMEMAXpc.com/cpu-liquid-cooler/6340.html

