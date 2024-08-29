GameMax Introduces F46 ATX and F36 mATX Gaming Cases Designed to Support Hidden-Connector Motherboards

- Advertisement -

GameMax, an immerging brand of PC gaming components including gaming cases and power supply units, launches the F36 micro-ATX and F46 ATX gaming cases designed to support hidden-connector motherboards such as the ASUS BTF, MSI Project ZERO, and GIGABYTE STEALTH motherboards. These gaming cases feature a tool-free design for easy disassembly and installation.

The GameMax F36 and F46 gaming cases has a mesh front panel optimized for cooling. The cases come with pre-installed RGB cooling fans that deliver sufficient cooling out of the box. The F36 and F46 also feature a relocatable front I/O hub that can be placed either on top of the chassis or at the front giving builders more flexibility in their build. Both the F36 and F46 come in three models – black, white, and dark variants.

Award-Winning Design

The GameMax F36 received several design awards including the American Good Design Gold Award, 2024 French Design Award, and a platinum winner of the Muse Design Award.

Designed for Hidden-Connector Motherboards

The GameMax F36 and F46 cases are designed to support the growing collection of hidden-connector motherboards. Hidden-connector motherboards create cleaner and neater setups compared to traditional motherboards having most of the connectors located at the back of the motherboard. This allows builders to cable manage everything at the rear and unseen from the visible end. The F36 and F46 cases have a spacious rear interior to hide everything at the back.

Cooling

The GameMax F36 and F46 cases offer impressive cooling capabilities out of the box alongside excellent liquid cooling hardware support. The mesh front panel delivers unrestricted airflow compared to a tempered glass front panel. The cases feature a short airduct design that blasts cool air from the front fans directly to the critical components.

The GameMax F36 micro-ATX chassis comes with three pre-installed cooling fans and supports all-in-one liquid coolers up to 280mm radiator sizes. Meanwhile, the larger GameMax F46 ATX chassis comes with four pre-installed cooling fans and supports all-in-one liquid coolers up to 360mm radiator sizes.

Rich and Modern Front I/O

Designed to support the latest motherboards in building high-end gaming systems, the F36 and F46 come with a rich and modern front panel I/O with USB 3.0 and USB-C ports. The front I/O hub can be relocated from the front (default) to the top of the chassis providing flexibility to users.

Three Models Available

Both the GameMax F36 and GameMax F46 are available in three variants: White, Black, and Dark models. The Dark version features a solid side panel with a matte black finish, ideal for business and home use without fancy RGB lighting. The White and Black models feature tempered glass side panels and RGB fans designed for gaming PC setups.

Pricing and Availability

The GameMax F36 microATX gaming chassis and GameMax F46 ATX gaming chassis are now available at the GameMax Amazon Store, GameMax Newegg Store, and partner resellers worldwide. See MSRPs below.

GameMax F36 BK (mATX): US$55.99

GameMax F36 WT (mATX): US$59.99

GameMax F36 Dark (mATX): US$51.99

GameMax F46 BK (ATX): US$61.99

GameMax F46 WT (ATX): US$65.99

GameMax F46 Dark (ATX): US$57.99

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GameMax

