Game On – 5 Must Have Accessories Every Gamer Should Own

In the realm of gaming, from casual players to dedicated enthusiasts, having the right accessories is paramount. Gaming has evolved into a competitive sphere, with platforms organizing leagues, fuelling the need for optimal setups. From SSDs slashing loading times to immersive audio gear, these accessories amplify gaming experiences. As demand surges, so does the necessity for tools to enhance gameplay and performance. Therefore, we have curated a list that includes SSDs boosting storage, ergonomic chairs for comfort, and more, catering to diverse needs. With these essentials, gamers can transcend ordinary setups, immersing themselves in unparalleled excitement.

WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD with Heatsink: The purpose-built gaming device WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD with Heatsink gives an ultimate gaming experience with device speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s* for top-level performance and extremely short load times. The SSD delivers a top-tier performance that will help you compete at your absolute peak. This gaming drive comes in capacities of 1TB to 4TB**, which means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB*** or more of storage. Starting Price (As per Amazon for 1TB) – INR 11,411

WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive: The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive provides with its performance-enhancing tools gamers need to keep for their gamesmanship. WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is a top-tier external HDD that is specially built for gamers looking to expand the potential of their console/PC by saving their game library in an on-the-go form as the device provides a capacity of up to 5TB**. Starting Price (As per Amazon for 2TB) – INR 8,199

Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set: To experience a blend of stylish design and practicality during gameplay a Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set is the best investment for a gamer. This combo delivers optimal comfort and efficiency through a reliable wireless connection, allowing unrestricted movement. While twelve function keys enhance accessibility and productivity, these products’ spill resistance ensures durability in the face of accidental liquid spills – all within a budget-friendly package.

Ergonomic Gaming Chair: Enhance your gaming pleasure with an ergonomic gaming chair. These chairs are crafted for prolonged comfort during both office tasks and intense gaming marathons. An ergonomic gaming chair offers a complete 180-degree reclining feature and a footrest for unparalleled relaxation. Tailor the seat height to your liking for a personalized experience.

Gaming earphones: Dive into the immersive audio world with Gaming earphones. These are usually wired in-ear headsets which help deliver a rich audio experience, providing sound with powerful bass. Gaming earphones typically consist of a microphone to provide an immersive experience.

