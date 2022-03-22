GALAX & TAG Organize First Channel Meet in New Delhi and Plan 7 More Meets across India

- Advertisement -

GALAX and their National Distributor, TAG (Technology And Gadgets), have organized their channel partners meet on 16th March at Orion Plaza, Nehru Enclave, New Delhi. GALAX, based in Hong Kong, is a global provider of wide range of top class computer parts, gaming gears and memory products such as gaming mice, gaming keyboards, gaming PC cases and fans, gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, case fans, graphic cards, SSDs, RAM, gaming chairs, etc.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Country Manager, GALAX

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Dinesh Kumar, Country Manager, GALAX shares, “It is a great pleasure to see so many partners attending the event despite Covid 3rd wave which we did not expect; it is a great morale booster for us. It is exciting to see the partners appreciating the gaming monitor and headphones displayed here. Soon these will be available to the partners in the channel. We will launch more products in future. Galax has a wide range of products with prices starting from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2 lakh. We will strive to bring many more products and best solutions to our partners and customers in the coming times. Our aim is to make Galax as a leading provider of gaming and memory products in India with the committed support and cooperation of our partners.”

The event was organized with an aim to take the channel partners through the roadmap, future offerings and new product launches of GALAX. The meet also appreciates the efforts of the channel partners of GALAX in extending the company’s reach while introducing them to a world of new opportunities in the evolving tech landscape. GALAX has a 100% channel-driven model towards sales. The company invests heavily in partner enablement, training and certifications and has regular incentive programs for partners to drive the growth.

Mr. Vikas Gupta, Founder, TAG

Mr. Vikas Gupta, Founder, TAG, comments, “This is our first channel partners meet after 2 years as we could not organize physical meets due to Covid. It is really encouraging to see so many partners here today. I wholeheartedly thank all the partners who attended this event sparing their valuable time to come here. GALAX is a brand with a complete range of products. Now and in future, our main focus will be to take the Galax brand to the next level in the Indian market. Galax is a brand that offers premium products at affordable prices. For TAG and Galax, partners are very important. Partners who join us will always benefit and never lose. Having now conducted one event in Delhi, we will conduct 7 more such meets across India in the coming times.”

GALAX has established its reputation in creating sophisticated computer hardware and memory products. The brand now produces the best mid- to high-range graphic cards and continues to set the bar high and break records. GALAX is fully committed to bringing the most innovative computer hardware to the growing worldwide market. GALAX continues its growth aided by its trusted partners and customers.

Mr. Hanuman Rajpurohit, General Manager, TAG

Mr. Hanuman Rajpurohit, General Manager, TAG, adds, “GALAX is fast growing brand with a complete range of products like gaming monitors, headphones, mouse, pads, etc. As the National Distributor, we will do everything to make Galax a leading brand in India. We are excited to see our partners appreciating the monitor and the headphones displayed here. We have built a lot of trust with the channel partners and they are keen on working with us. We will regularly take the feedback of our partners and try our best bring them financial success.”

GALAX’s iconic flagship series, ‘Hall of Fame or HOF series’ is dedicated to overclocking enthusiasts and hardcore gamers. With the vision of creating the most immersive gaming experience, GALAX continues to explore the future-ready gaming solutions. For customers who looking for high performance or cost/performance effectiveness, GALAX has a wide-range of products to satisfy every need.

