GALAX Dismisses the Incorrect Statements and Rumors about their Operations and Strategy

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It has come to the notice of GALAX that some reports have incorrectly stated that GALAX, a part of PALIT Group, was exiting from Graphics Cards business. The Galax dismissing those reports has officially clarified the facts as mentioned below.

Business as usual: Galax is not exiting the business. We will continue to develop, produce and support our award-winning high-performance hardware.

A Long-Standing Partnership: Galax has been a proud member of PALIT Group since 2007. The recent internal transitions are a part of global effort to integrate our brand management for better efficiency and synergy.

Unified Management: Similar to the successful integration of our internal operations between GALAX and PALIT, our international GALAX, KFA2, and HOF brands are now being managed directly by the brands headquarters PALIT GROUP. This move is designed to strengthen the brand’s global presence, not to diminish it.

GALAX also thanks its community and partners for their continued support and states that GALAX, KFA2, and HOF and its legendary GPU lineups will continue to maintain their strong presence in the market and also GALAX is getting started for the next generation.

Mr. Vikas Gupta (MD – Technology And Gadgets)

Mr. Vikas Gupta (MD – Technology And Gadgets) – “As the National Distributor, we assure Indian fans that GALAX under Palit management remain stronger than ever. The recent global consolidation under Palit Group streamlines operations to ensure faster service and consistent supply. Your warranties are fully protected, and we are excited to bring the latest RTX 50-series innovations to India.”

Mr. Bankim Aggarwal said, “We confirm that GALAX distribution and support across India remain fully operational. Our partnership with the Palit Group ensures seamless RMA services and consistent technical support for all customers. Moving forward, we are committed to maintaining uninterrupted stock availability and launching the latest GALAX innovations nationwide without delay.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / GALAX

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