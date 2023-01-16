GajShield Promoting Cybersecurity Awareness in the Education Sector through its Robust Security Solutions

- Advertisement - -

The digital age has transformed virtually every aspect of how we live, work, play, and learn. Today, teachers blend in-class instruction with online learning using websites, apps, and learning games, among other tools. Children get instant access to knowledge beyond textbooks to obtain a holistic view of a subject.

GajShield’s Cybersecurity experts believe secure learning is essential for the safety of schools and students. The network ecosystem must ensure real-time breach prevention and secure access to resources from anywhere, from any device, at any time. They recommended a practical approach using data-driven solutions that deliver protection in the network, in the cloud and at the endpoint.

From protecting student data against ransomware to preventing cyberattacks on schools, GajShield delivers leading cybersecurity solutions for education. They provide comprehensive, integrated, cost-effective security software for schools and colleges.

According to GajShield’s Cybersecurity experts, education institutions’ major cybersecurity threats include phishing, malware, ransomware, spam, social engineering and denial of service attacks. Cybercriminals are using these methods to target educational institutions for financial gain.

GajShield’s Cybersecurity experts have recommended that all education institutions establish a cybersecurity team and implement critical best practices to ensure safety and privacy. They help organisations in the education sector to identify and address security exposures and proactively detect and respond to threats.

GajShield Data Security Firewall is one of the most prominent network security solutions and data security providers. Its data-first approach drives its innovative products and services. Proactive security solutions provided by GajShield help the education industry understand real-time strategies adopted by cybercriminals and will educate them on best practices for protecting their information and systems.

GajShield’s Network Security solutions ensure that educational institutions are resilient to cyberattacks via hybrid protection that combines on-premise protection with cloud-based scrubbing centres and includes SSL attack mitigation for keyless, low latency defence against encrypted attacks.

GajShield’s comprehensive spectrum of innovative products has helped to safeguard enterprises and critical government infrastructure from advanced cybersecurity risks. GajShield’s innovative products provide in-depth threat intelligence and security expertise. They provide a complete product line that comprises security services, data solutions, and assistance to manage advanced security risks effectively.

Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO of GajShield Infotech, said, “In today’s changing threat landscape, protecting the confidentiality of sensitive information is just as important as providing a high standard of education. Social engineering attacks caused 41% of higher education cybersecurity incidents and breaches. We have extensive experience working with universities, colleges and schools and are better placed to understand the security challenges faced by the Education industry and how to address them. GajShield’s DDoS and application attack mitigation solutions use machine learning, real-time signature creation, and auto-policy generation to shorten the time to mitigation. Our product architecture is designed to resolve the complexities of growing connectivity and inadequate security. We will continue to support the Education sector with our data-driven products and secure its networks against unauthorised access and cyber threats.”

