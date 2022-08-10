GajShield Infotech’s Next Generation Firewall Appliances Retains ICSA Labs Firewall Certification after Recent Cybersecurity Testing

- Advertisement - -

GajShield Infotech, a comprehensive, globally-acclaimed security solutions developer capable of a modern response to the continuously evolving threat landscape and provider of wide-ranging, all-around security solutions for enterprises, recently announced that its GajShield Next Generation Firewall Appliances retained ICSA Labs Firewall Certification following recent security testing. ICSA Labs has tested and awarded certification to GajShield Infortech’s firewall products for an impressive 17 consecutive years. This prestigious certification is an affirmation of the company’s relentless efforts in the ever-evolving cybersecurity space. GajShield Infotech’s approach of looking beyond traditional security solutions and focusing on the Data First security strategy is a leap forward in the security solution industry. It is helping enterprises to secure cloud and SaaS applications by implementing a Data Security Firewall solution. GajShield Infotech emerges as one of the few cybersecurity brands to earn the prestigious certification year in and year out.

For over 30 years, ICSA Labs, an independent division of Verizon, has been performing third-party security product testing and awarding certification to many of the world’s well-known security product developers and service providers, making it possible for companies globally to procure and obtain dependable security solutions. The criteria against which ICSA Labs performs testing is an industry-accepted standard that all products claiming to have firewalling functionality must satisfy in order for certification to be awarded. By earning and retaining ICSA Labs Firewall Certification, GajShield Infotech confirms its ongoing commitment to address the requirements of enterprises by delivering technology that meets stringent standards for security.

Mr. Jack Walsh, Security Programs Manager at ICSA Labs

Mr. Jack Walsh, Security Programs Manager at ICSA Labs, said, “GajShield Infotech’s all-in-one firewall appliances continue to earn the ICSA Labs seal of approval indicating that their solutions have undergone stringent security testing. Their commitment to annual testing for 17 years reaffirms the company’s emphasis on providing security to their customer base.”

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO, GajShield Infotech said, “ICSA Labs has been the gold standard when it comes to offering security product assurance to customers and enterprises through testing. Over the years, ICSA Labs has been a beacon providing credible, independent, security testing and certification services for security and health IT products, as well as network-connected devices. Many organizations globally endeavor to acquire security products tested by a trustworthy, third-party lab like ICSA Labs. With ICSA Labs’ firewall certification, our firewalls continue to provide much needed security assurance across enterprises, organizations, and end-users the world over.”

