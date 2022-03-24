GajShield Infotech, in association with its RD, Mass Infonet, Organizes a channel partner meet in Nagpur

- Advertisement -

GajShield Infotech is a global cybersecurity company developing security solutions that provide protection against the current and evolving cyber security threats. The well-known Data Security Firewall solution provider that has been one of the pioneers in the development of security solutions and an active contributor to the industry in combating security threats has recently organized its channel partner meet. The company has been recognized with addressing significant security challenges alongside delivering futuristic solutions for client’s current and future requisites. Initiated in partnership with its Regional distributor Mass Infonet, (Mumbai and ROM), the one-day event was organized on 11th March 2022 at Centre Point, Nagpur.

The meeting comes in the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, that have brought an added urgency to such security issues. The session has been designed to facilitate their partners in leveraging and building their expertise in the domain of cyber security. Dedicated partners attended the session to strengthen their knowledge on GajShield products and solutions. The core agenda of the meet was to aid channel partners in working towards new industry standards with robust security tools alongside providing them with relevant skills training. The session was aimed at enabling GajShield’s Partners to groom their ability and mechanical skills, enhance partner profitability’s, expand opportunities, and empower partner success.

Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “GajShield Infotech channel partner meet comes at a timely moment, highlighting on the pressing need for adaptable security solutions to combat cyberattacks that continue to exploit vulnerabilities targeting people, organizations, and government. The meet organized in partnership with Mass Infonet will offer a wide-ranging security suite empowering our partners and their organizations to build and grow their security infrastructures. The partner meet is a grand development led by GajShield Infotech to help our partners in emerging into security experts across their technology portfolio.

Srinivas Hebbar, MD, Mass Infonet Private Limited

Mr. Srinivas Hebbar, MD, Mass Infonet Private Limited, said, “We are proud to associate with GajShield Infotech in organizing the channel partner meet. The program was commenced at a time when many organizations have been struggling to meet the security requisites. We understand that cyber security is a crucial element that will remain a top priority for organizations, even as the pandemic subsides. We have designed our partner program to amplify our partner success and to qualify their virtual transformation.”

