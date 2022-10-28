GajShield Infotech Channel Partner Meetings Promote Awareness against Security Threats in the Karnataka Region

- Advertisement - -

GajShield Infotech is one of the world’s most prominent network security solutions and data security providers for enterprises and businesses. GajShield’s data-first approach propels it to develop innovative applications, products, and services. It recently organised a grandiose channel partner meeting at The Fern Residency, Hubballi and Brew59, Belgaum. An awards ceremony was organised to recognise the outstanding partners from the previous year.

GajShield’s wide range of security products has helped to protect businesses and essential government infrastructure from advanced security risks. The products from GajShield give in-depth threat intelligence and security expertise. They provide a comprehensive product line that includes security, data solutions, and services to address advanced security risks effectively.

For GajShield, the Channel partner meets are an excellent opportunity to inform partners about their business goals and strategies for the coming year. It also ensured that Gajshield could reflect on how important the channel partners are and how their work fits into the organisation’s broader goals.

These partner meetings intend to empower regional channel partners and assist them in their quest to deliver differentiated value-add services to the customers. GajShield’s partner meetings aim to introduce their regional partners to the diverse range of products and solutions that GajShield now provides. It emphasised the urgent need for flexible security measures to thwart ongoing cyberattacks that use vulnerabilities to target people, communities, and the government.

GajShield’s channel partners operate in slightly different ways, so holding a channel partner meeting helps give various partners a chance to network and find out about each other’s best practices. These events allow channel partners to create shared experiences and communities, resulting in higher revenue for GajShield and its channel partners.

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO – GajShield Infotech, said, “GajShield Infotech organises these channel partner meets to honour our many channel partners who have supported us over the years. We are thankful to the partners for taking the time out of their busy schedules, and we hope to scale new heights with our channel partners. Building positive relationships in business is one of the most important foundations for the success of GajShield Infotech. Our incentive program ensures that we have motivated and trustworthy channel partners who will go the additional mile to generate higher sales and grow our market reach. Our Channel partners provide us with valuable marketing and sales resources to help grow our business faster.”

Mr. Gautam Raj, MD, ECOMP Technology

Mr. Gautam Raj, MD, ECOMP Technology, said, “We are grateful to the Hubballi & Belgaum IT association for making the event a grand success, and they supported us in captivating our partners at the Channel meet. Channel partners have become integral components of our business distribution strategy. We have assembled the perfect partner ecosystems where these partners play a pivotal role in propelling sales and generating revenue for our business. These meets continually help us assess evolutions in our focus markets and changes in customer and partnership needs. Besides providing co-branding opportunities, they play a big role in enhancing our business visibility and reach.”

