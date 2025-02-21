G.SKILL Unveils Enhanced DDR5 R-DIMM with 16-Layer PCB and Voltage Protection

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to announce the introduction of an enhanced revision of DDR5 R-DIMM memory to the market. Based on the newly released JEDEC revision standards for DDR5 R-DIMM, the new G.SKILL R-DIMM memory features a 16-layer PCB for improved signal integrity, as well as adding two transient voltage suppression (TVS) diodes and a fuse for voltage protection. Designed for enterprise servers and professional workstations, the new DDR5 R-DIMM memory brings cutting-edge advancements to performance and protection.

Improved Signal Integrity with 16-Layer PCB

These new DDR5 R-DIMM memory modules feature an advanced 16-layer PCB, a significant upgrade from previous 8- or 10-layer designs. The increase in the PCB layer count improves signal integrity for better reliability and stability in data transmission, even under high-performance or overclocked workloads – making it an ideal DDR5 R-DIMM memory choice for high-performance computing applications on servers or workstations.

Enhanced Voltage Protection with Added TVS & Fuse

Safeguarding against irregular power levels, each of these new DDR5 R-DIMM module is equipped with two bi-directional TVS diodes and a fuse to ensure sustained voltage levels are maintained and protect the memory module against power spikes. This dual-layer protection serves to enable optimal stability and reliability, making the new G.SKILL DDR5 R-DIMM memory the ultimate choice for critical workloads and next-gen high-performance computing systems.

Availability

These new G.SKILL R-DIMM memory kits based on the latest standards and designs is expected to be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in mid-2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 145