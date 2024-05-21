G.SKILL to Showcase New DDR5 Memory, PC Case, AIO CPU Cooler, Gaming Peripherals, and Host LN2 Overclocking Events, PC Mod Systems at Computex 2024

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to showcase multiple new products at Computex 2024, including new DDR5 memory, peripherals, and PC cases for PC enthusiasts. G.SKILL will also host two major annual extreme overclocking events at the G.SKILL Computex booth – the 10th Annual OC World Record Stage 2024 and the 8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 – as well as the 4th Annual G.SKILL Extreme Mod Stage 2024 to showcase creative system mods. G.SKILL sincerely invites you to come visit our booth at Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1 (TaiNEX 1), 1F, Booth J0601a during Computex from June 4 to June 7, 2024.

10th Annual OC World Record Stage 2024

G.SKILL OC World Record Stage has been a highly anticipated overclocking event in the extreme overclocking community. It’s a great venue where the world’s top professional overclockers gather at the G.SKILL Computex booth and try to achieve as many overclocking records as possible using liquid nitrogen (LN2) for extreme cooling. This year, this extreme overclocking event features high-end performance motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI, the latest Intel platform, and G.SKILL DDR5 memory.

8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 Competition – $40,000 USD Total Prize Pool

G.SKILL OC World Cup offers one of the largest total cash prize pool in the overclocking community at $40,000 USD for the overclocking competition event. The top 9 extreme overclockers who qualified from the Online Qualifier Stage will compete live at the G.SKILL Computex booth, using G.SKILL DDR5 memory and 14th Gen Intel® Core™ processors. Over a course of 4 days, the overclockers will compete for the title of OC Champion, who will be awarded with a grand prize of $10,000 USD. The OC World Cup 2024 award ceremony will be held at the G.SKILL booth around 2:30PM on June 7. Come witness overclocking history in the making and be part of the excitement! The following list is the breakdown of prizes:

OC Champion: $10,000 USD

2nd Place: $6,500 USD

3rd Place: $5,000 USD

4th Place: $4,200 USD

5th Place: $3,400 USD

6th Place: $3,000 USD

7th Place: $2,800 USD

8th Place: $2,600 USD

9th Place: $2,500 USD

G.SKILL Extreme Mod Stage 2024

This year, G.SKILL will showcase 12 creative PC mod systems, including builds featuring concept cases from talented modders and professionals from around the world. Come to see the latest thematic creative works of PC modding at the G.SKILL booth at Computex 2024.

