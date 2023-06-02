G.SKILL Showcases Overclocked Extreme DDR5 Memory at Computex 2023 – Up to DDR5-8800 24GBx2

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is exhibiting several ultra-high speed overclocked DDR5 memory kits on the latest Intel and AMD platforms at Computex 2023. These live demo builds feature a variety of high-performance motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, EVGA, Gigabyte, and MSI.

DDR5-8800 48GB (24GBx2) – Demonstrating the Overclock Potential of DDR5

Showcasing the potential overclocking limits of DDR5 memory on the latest platforms, G.SKILL demos a 48GB (24GBx2) capacity kit operating at a whopping speed of DDR5-8800 with an Intel® Core™ i9-13900K processor and ASUS ROG Z790 Apex motherboard.

DDR5-6000 192GB (48GBx4) on AMD X670 Platform

Featuring AMD EXPO memory overclocking profiles, the G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo family DDR5 memory is a well-known choice for PC enthusiasts to build a high performance AMD AM5 platform. At Computex 2023, G.SKILL is showcasing a fully decked-out memory capacity kit at 192GB (48GBx4) operating at DDR5-6000 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor and MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI motherboard.

Overclocked R-DIMM DDR5-6800 64GB (16GBx4) & DDR5-6000 384GB (48GBx8)

R-DIMM memory kits are a new addition to overclock-able memory offerings with the latest generation of Intel® Xeon® W-2400X/3400X processors. To demonstrate the overclock limits of R-DIMM memory kits, G.SKILL is showing off a large 384GB (48GBx8) kit capacity performing at DDR5-6000 with the Intel® Xeon® W9-3495X processor and ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE motherboard, as well as a high speed DDR5-6800 R-DIMM kit at 64GB (16GBx4) with the Intel® Xeon® W7-2495X processor and ASRock W790 WS motherboard.

Overclocked Performance SO-DIMM at DDR5-6400 32GB (16GBx2)

Not leaving out small form factor builds, G.SKILL is also demonstrating the overclocking potential of DDR5 SO-DIMM at DDR5-6400 32GB (16GBx2) on the Intel® NUC 13 Extreme Kit NUC13RNGi9.

