G.SKILL Showcases Extreme Overclock Memory Speeds at Computex 2024 – Up to DDR5-10600, DDR5-9000 CL38 & CAMM2 DDR5-7800 CL36

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is showcasing multiple high-speed overclocked DDR5 memory kits on live-demo systems featuring the latest Intel and AMD platforms at Computex 2024. Aiming to demonstrate the maximum overclocking potential of the latest G.SKILL DDR5 memory on the latest platforms, these live-demo builds feature DDR5 memory speeds of up to DDR5-10600 and a variety of high-performance motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, and MSI.

DDR5-10600 32GB (16GBx2) – Extreme Memory Speed on Air

Aiming for the highest DDR5 memory speed possible, G.SKILL shows off a 32GB (16GBx2) capacity memory kit running at a whopping speed of DDR5-10600 with an AMD Ryzen™ 5 8500G processor and ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E GENE motherboard.

DDR5-9000 CL38 – Ultimate High Frequency & Low Latency Combo

In addition to ultra-high frequency, G.SKILL is also showcasing a high frequency with low latency combo memory kit at DDR5-9000 CL38-52-52-143 with a 48GB (24GBx2) kit capacity, featured on an Intel® Core™ i9-14900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard.

Overclocked Next-Gen CAMM2 Module at DDR5-7800 CL36

With the introduction of the new CAMM2 module standard, G.SKILL is also tapping into the overclock performance of this new form-factor. To display the overclocking ability of this new memory module type, G.SKILL shows off a CAMM2 module running at an astounding DDR5-7800 CL36 high-speed, low-latency 48GB memory module on an Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and ASUS ROG Z790 Lengshuikeng Concept motherboard.

DDR5-8000 CL38 Ultra-Fast Overclocked R-DIMM

Designed for the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper platform, the G.SKILL Zeta R5 Neo series R-DIMM DDR5 kits enable overclock memory performance for workstations. To demonstrate the overclock potential of R-DIMM memory kits, G.SKILL is displaying a low latency DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48-127 96GB (24GBx4) memory kit with an AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 7960X processor and ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI motherboard.

AI Benchmark Demo Systems with Overclock Memory

With Computex 2024 focusing on AI technology, G.SKILL is exhibiting the impact of overclock memory speeds on AI workload performance with two sets of platforms, including a DDR5-8200 vs DDR5-5200 U-DIMM comparison and a DDR5-6600 vs DDR5-4800 R-DIMM comparison. Using AI Benchmark Alpha to test for image recognition training and inference performance, AI Computer Vision Benchmark by UL Procyon to test for image generation inference performance, and Llama.cpp Benchmark to test for text generation inference performance, the impact of overclock memory performance is explored on these demo systems at the G.SKILL booth.

