G.SKILL Selected as Exclusive Memory Partner for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 9000 Series Processor Launch

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is proud to announce that it has once again been selected as the exclusive memory partner for AMD’s latest HEDT processor platform launch — the AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 9980X and 9970X. This partnership highlights the continued trust and recognition from AMD toward G.SKILL’s memory performance, reliability, and engineering excellence.

To accompany the launch of these new Zen 5-based 64-core and 32-core CPUs, AMD is sending their flagship Threadripper 9980X and 9970X processors to top global tech media outlets paired with G.SKILL’s high-performance DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits — specifically, the G.SKILL Zeta R5 Neo DDR5-6400 CL32 4x32GB EXPO Overclocking R- DIMM kit (model: F5-6400R3239F32GQ4-T5N).

This ultra-fast memory kit is meticulously optimized to push the performance boundaries of the next-gen AMD Threadripper 9000 platform — delivering blazing-fast bandwidth, ultra-low latencies, and uncompromised stability under intensive workloads including content creation, simulation, VFX, and multi-threaded computation.

Key Features of the G.SKILL DDR5-6400 CL32 EXPO R-DIMM:

DDR5-6400 MT/s overclocked memory performance

CL32-39-39-102 ultra-low latency timings

128GB (4x32GB) quad-channel kit

Fully compliant with AMD EXPO™ memory overclocking profiles

Designed for AMD SP5/SP6 platforms

Built with rigorously screened ICs for extreme stability and reliability

Performance That Impresses the Best

Leading tech media worldwide, including Guru3D, XDA Developers, and Overclocking.com, have benchmarked and reviewed AMD’s latest HEDT processors using G.SKILL’s memory kits, achieving outstanding performance metrics and reinforcing G.SKILL’s standing as the memory brand of choice for enthusiasts, professionals, and system integrators.

“With blazing DDR5-6400 performance and exceptional tuning, G.SKILL once again proves it’s in a class of its own.” — Guru3D

G.SKILL continues to lead the industry in high-performance memory development, and this collaboration with AMD on their most advanced HEDT platform is another testament to G.SKILL’s unmatched commitment to pushing the limits of what memory can do.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

