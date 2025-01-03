G.SKILL Releases Low Latency DDR5-6000 CL26 & CL28 Memory Kits

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd, the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to release new low CAS latency memory kits featuring AMD EXPO overclock profile for the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors and performance X870 chipset motherboards. These new specifications include DDR5-6000 CL26 2x16GB/2x32GB kits and 2x24GB/2x48GB memory kits under the Trident Z5 Royal Neo, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and Ripjaws M5 RGB Neo series.

Low CAS Latency DDR5-6000 CL26 2x16GB/2x32GB

Aiming to provide high-performance overclock DDR5 memory for PC enthusiasts, G.SKILL is releasing a new low CAS Latency memory kit at DDR5-6000 CL26-36-36-96 with kit capacity configuration of 32GB (2x16GB), as well as the world’s first 64GB (2x32GB) kit capacity for this low latency specification. Featuring the AMD EXPO memory overclocking profile, these new specifications are built for selected X870 series motherboards and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. The screenshot below demonstrates DDR5-6000 CL26 2x32GB kit’s stability under the Memtest memory stress test on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X desktop processor.

High-Capacity, Low-Latency DDR5-6000 CL28 2x24GB/2x48GB

Designed for content creators and professional users, G.SKILL also is releasing the world’s first high-capacity, low-latency DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36-96 2x24GB/2x48GB memory kit. This combination of memory capacity and low latency provides an ideal memory solution for building a high-performance AMD AM5 system on compatible X870 motherboards and AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors. See the following screenshot for the DDR5-6000 CL28 2x48GB kit being stress tested with the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X desktop processor.

AMD EXPO Support & Availability

These new low-latency specifications support the AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, and will roll out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners starting in January 2025.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 139