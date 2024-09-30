G.SKILL Reaches DDR5-9000 48GB (24GBx2) Overclocked Memory Kit

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to showcase an incredibly high-speed overclock of G.SKILL DDR5 memory at DDR5-9000 CL44-56-56 with 48GB (24GBx2) kit capacity, featuring AMD EXPO overclock profile and demonstrating the memory overclock capability of the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard and the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor.

A New High-Speed Frontier with 24GBx2

Continuing to explore the overclock limits of DDR5 memory speed in conjunction with the new ASUS NitroPath DRAM technology that provides enhanced DDR5 memory overclock performance, G.SKILL demonstrates an amazing DDR5-9000 CL44-56-56 with two 24GB capacity modules. Refer to the screenshot below to see this G.SKILL memory kit reaching the astounding overclocked memory speed on the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E HERO motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G processor.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 133