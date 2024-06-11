G.SKILL OC World Cup 2024 Grand Final – CENS Wins OC Champion Title

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is pleased to announce that CENS from Germany won the title of OC Champion in the 8th Annual OC World Cup 2024 overclocking competition. After a grueling day of extreme overclocking with liquid nitrogen cooling, using the latest Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, CENS is walking away with the grand cash prize of $10,000 USD!

Exciting Grand Final Stage at 7GHz CPU Speed

After the first 3 days of exhausting extreme overclocking in the Live Qualifier Stage of the OC World Cup 2024, biso biso, CENS, and Seby qualified for the Grand Final Stage on June 7. The Grand Final round is comprised of a maximum memory frequency challenge and 3 benchmarks with CPU speed fixed at a maximum of 7GHz, demonstrating the incredible capability of the latest 14th Gen Intel Core processors and the extraordinary overclock skills of each OC World Cup 2024 Grand Final contestant.

Benchmarking with Extreme Low Latency DDR5 Memory

Across the various benchmarks in the Grand Final stage, the contestants used high-speed DDR5 memory at extremely low-latency to attain benchmark scores, reaching as far as DDR5-9000+ CL28. Such a combination of high-speed, low-latency memory specifications demonstrates the fantastic overclocking potential of G.SKILL DDR5 memory modules and the skills of the OC World Cup finalists.

Once again, we congratulate CENS for winning the title of OC Champion and the $10K USD grand cash prize. Showing amazing overclocking and time management skills under pressure on a live stage in front of a worldwide audience, CENS completed multiple high benchmark scores within the competition time limit. G.SKILL would also like to give special thanks to Intel, motherboard partners, G.SKILL master judges, HWBOT, and all the OC World Cup contestants for supporting and participating in this annual extreme overclocking competition. For the Computex 2024 event image gallery, please visit the G.SKILL Computex webpage at: https://www.gskill.com/community/1593402863/1717555199/Computex-2024-Highlights

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

