G.SKILL Memory Showcases DDR5-10600 2x24GB on ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex Motherboard

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd, the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, in cooperation with the ASUS ROG team, is showcasing multiple overclock achievements on the newly announced ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard, including a high memory speed of DDR5-10600 and another operating at DDR5-6800 CL28 in 1:1 mode, both under Memtest stress-test. Additionally, G.SKILL DDR5 memory is used by ASUS in-house overclocker, Safedisk, to break several overclock records with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 9950X desktop processor.

Exploring OC Limits at DDR5-10600 2x24GB

Aiming to explore the limits of memory overclock potential of the new motherboard, Safedisk challenged the fastest possible dual-channel memory speed with Memtest stress-test running. The screenshot below shows a 48GB (2x24GB) memory kit operating at DDR5-10600 with the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard and AMD Ryzen 5 8500G desktop processor, completing the Memtest stress-test with CPU and memory under water chiller cooling.

DDR5-6800 CL28 1:1 Ratio Achieved with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

In addition to the high-speed DDR5-10600 demonstration, G.SKILL memory is also showcasing DDR5-6800 CL28-40-38-55 48GB (2x24GB) at 1.65V, with the UCLK:MCLK ratio at 1:1. For more details, refer to the screenshot below to see the Memtest stress-tested DDR5-6800 with the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor.

Breaking Multiple Overclocking Records with AMD Ryzen 9 9950X

Further demonstrating the memory overclocking capability of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Apex motherboard and AMD Ryzen desktop processors, multiple benchmark overclock records have also been broken using G.SKILL DDR5 memory. Special congratulations to the extreme overclocker, Safedisk, for the amazing achievements. Find a list of the overclock records below.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

