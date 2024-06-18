G.SKILL Memory Achieves 31 Overclock Records During Computex 2024 Time Frame

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce the achievement of 31 overclock records during the Computex 2024 time frame using G.SKILL memory and Intel platforms, including motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI.

31 Overclock Records Achieved

Over the course of several days during the Computex 2024 time frame, a total of 31 overclock benchmark records were achieved, including 3 world records, 11 “Global First Place” records, and 17 “Hardware First Place” records – demonstrating the overclocking prowess of G.SKILL memory kits, Intel desktop processors, and motherboards from ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI. See the table below for a list of overclock records achieved, along with the hardware used for each record. Multiple overclock records within the same category indicates the entry achieved best score at the time of submission.

Special Thanks

G.SKILL would like to extend special thanks to the world’s top professional extreme overclockers, whose exceptional overclocking skills made these records possible, as well as Intel and performance motherboard vendors (ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI) for creating amazing top-tier performance hardware.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.Skill

