G.SKILL Demos DDR5-8133 2x24GB CSO-DIMM on ASRock DeskMini B860 System

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd, the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, demonstrates high-speed DDR5 CSO-DIMM memory operating at DDR5-8133 with 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacity on the newly announced ASRock DeskMini B860 system. CSO-DIMM is a relatively new form factor that adds a clock driver (CKD) onto the compact SO-DIMM design, and is supported by the latest platform generation with Intel® Core™ Ultra 200 series processors.

DDR5-8133 48GB (2x24GB) Extreme Speed with CSO-DIMM Modules

Thanks to the ASRock DeskMini B860 system that implements DDR5 CSO-DIMM support and provides outstanding memory overclock performance, G.SKILL is able to unleash the ultimate overclock potential of the new high-speed CSO-DIMM memory kits. The screenshot below shows the G.SKILL CSO-DIMM memory kit with 48GB (2x24GB) running at DDR5-8133 CL46-52-52-130 with the ASRock B860M-STX motherboard and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285 desktop processor.

We are excited to work together with ASRock to explore the overclocking potential and headroom for the new DDR5 CSO-DIMM form factor memory, as technology continues to push higher performance in a smaller and compact form factor.

ASRock DeskMini B860

The ASRock DeskMini B860 series supports the latest CSO-DIMM DDR5 memory modules, offers multiple USB connectivity options, and supports four storage devices, unlocking exceptional overclocking potential and system performance in a compact form factor. Featuring Intel® Thunderbolt™ 4 and support for quad independent displays, it is ideal for professional workflows, immersive multimedia applications, and advanced digital signage. This collaboration between ASRock and G.SKILL highlights the power of cutting-edge memory technology in compact computing solutions.

