G.SKILL DDR5 R-DIMM Achieves DDR5-8400 CL38 256GB (8x32GB) Overclock with AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9985WX Processor and ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE Motherboard

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory, is excited to share a new overclocking milestone with its DDR5 R-DIMM memory, reaching DDR5-8400 CL38 with 256GB (8x32GB) total kit capacity in octa-channel configuration that is stable under MemtestPro. This incredible achievement is accomplished by renowned Korean overclocker “Phantom”, using the latest AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 9985WX processor and ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard.

DDR5 R-DIMM Extreme Octa-Channel Overclock at 8400MT/s CL38-50-50 256GB (8x32GB)

Renowned Korean overclocker “Phantom” achieved this remarkable overclock result of pushing a kit of G.SKILL DDR5 R-DIMM memory to DDR5-8400 with ultra-low timings of CL38-50-50 in a high-capacity 256GB (8x32GB) configuration. As a result of G.SKILL’s continued efforts in developing high-performance memory solutions for professionals, content creators, and AI applications on high-end workstations, this achievement underscores the incredible overclock performance of G.SKILL’s latest DDR5 R-DIMM memory on the next-generation platform with AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 9000 series processors, even under the most demanding octa-channel memory configuration. Please refer to the screenshot below for more detailed system info that shows the system stable under the MemtestPro stress test on the latest AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 9985WX processor and ASUS Pro WS WRX90E-SAGE SE motherboard:

“Phantom”

“Phantom” is a highly respected Korean extreme overclocker known for his expertise in pushing hardware to its absolute limits. Phantom is a highly competitive overclocker who participated in the live qualifier round of the G.SKILL OC World Cup 2024 extreme overclocking competition, and also joined the ASUS Threadripper Pro launch overclocking event, breaking multiple overclock records. The records represent the highest score at the time of submission. Please refer to the following HWBOT page and record table below for a list of his achievements:

https://hwbot.org/news/5517

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 177