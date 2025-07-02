G.SKILL CAMM2 DDR5 Memory Module Demonstrates DDR5-10000 Overclock Speed on ASUS Z890 Motherboard

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is working closely with the ASUS ROG team to explore the overclock potential of the new DDR5 CAMM2 form factor and have successfully reached the early milestone of Memtest-stable at DDR5-10000 memory speed with a 64GB capacity CAMM2 module on a modified custom ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Hero CAMM2 motherboard with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K desktop processor.

Overclocked CAMM2 Reaches DDR5-10000 Memtest-Stable Milestone

G.SKILL is always seeking out overclock memory performance wherever possible. With the in-development CAMM2 form factor and in cooperation with the ASUS ROG team, demonstrating stability is the first step toward enabling overclock memory specifications on future hardware platforms. In this instance, G.SKILL’s 64GB CAMM2 module is overclocked to DDR5-10000 CL52 and running Memtest to 100% coverage on a ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Hero CAMM2 motherboard and Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K desktop processor, as shown in the screenshot below.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

