G.SKILL Announces Zeta R5 Series Overclocked DDR5 R-DIMM Memory Kits & Showcases DDR5-6800 Octo-Channel Bandwidth Performance

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co. Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to announce an all-new G.SKILL Zeta R5 memory series of high-performance, overclocked DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits. Designed for use with the latest unlocked Intel Xeon W-2400X and W-3400X series processors on respective Intel W790 chipset-based motherboards that has quad-channel and octo-channel memory support. Available in specifications up to DDR5-6400 CL32 and in large kit capacity of up to 256GB (32GBx8), the Zeta R5 series DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits are ideal for workstation systems built for content creation, 3D graphics, or scientific computing.

Bringing Memory Overclock Support to R-DIMM Memory: With the Intel W790 platform, memory overclock support to DDR5 R-DIMM memory is officially introduced, allowing workstation systems to achieve higher memory speeds than R-DIMM based on standard JEDEC specifications. Taking advantage of this new feature set, the G.SKILL Zeta R5 series DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits are equipped with Intel XMP 3.0 profiles for easy overclocking, allowing users to gain additional memory bandwidth and performance by simply enabling XMP in BIOS.

Breaking Barriers with 16GB Modules: DDR5-6400 CL32 128GB (16GBx8): Pushing the performance limits on the latest Sapphire Rapids platform, the G.SKILL R&D team has developed ultra-fast memory specifications using 16GB DDR5 R-DIMM memory modules up to DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 with large 128GB (16GBx8) kit capacity configurations. With this memory kit on the ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE motherboard in 8-channel memory and the Intel® Xeon® W9-3495X processor, the memory bandwidth reaches an astounding 303GB/s read, 227GB/s write, and 257GB/s copy speed in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark, as seen in the screenshot below.

Massive Capacity, High-Speed 8-Channel Memory at DDR5-6000 CL30 256GB (32GBx8): For workstations that require high memory capacity, the G.SKILL Zeta R5 memory series also offers 32GBx8 kit capacity configurations for a total of 256GB, reaching overclocked speeds of up to DDR5-6000 CL30-38-38-96.

Demonstrating the Bandwidth Potential of R-DIMM Overclocked at DDR5-6800: Dedicated to developing the fastest possible memory, G.SKILL is also demonstrating the high bandwidth potential of overclocking R-DIMM to DDR5-6800 CL34-45-45-108 in 8-channel on the ASUS Pro WS W790E-SAGE SE motherboard and an Intel® Xeon® W9-3495X processor, reaching an insane 315GB/s read, 228GB/s write, and 262GB/s copy speed in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark. While the DDR5-6800 memory is not a launch specification, this shows the potential capabilities of the new Intel W790 platform. For a list of memory specifications, please refer to the chart below:

Availability & XMP 3.0 Support: The G.SKILL Zeta R5 series high-performance, overclocked DDR5 R-DIMM memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, and reaching the rated XMP overclock specifications would depend on the compatibility and capability of the unlocked Intel Xeon W-2400X and W-3400X series processors and the respective Intel W790 chipset motherboards. These memory kits will roll out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners from March 2023.

