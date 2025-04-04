Friday, April 4, 2025
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In BriefTop News

G.SKILL Announces World’s First Large Capacity 128GB (64GBx2) DDR5 Overclocked Memory Kit at DDR5-8000

By NCN News Network
0
101
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to announce a new high-speed memory overclock DDR5 specification with an ultra-high kit capacity – DDR5-8000 CL44 with 128GB (64GBx2) kit capacity. This is the world’s first DDR5 memory kit with 64GB high-capacity modules to reach the extreme overclock level of DDR5-8000, setting a new milestone for high-performance computing, content creation, AI applications, and advanced workstation workloads.

New Era of Overclocking High-Capacity DDR5 64GB Modules

Engineered for high-capacity overclocked performance, the DDR5-8000 128GB (64GBx2) combines ultra-high memory speed with massive memory kit capacity, surpassing the previous module capacity maximum at 48GB per module. At last, power users and content creators who seek overclock performance memory for capacity-hungry applications will have the ideal DDR5 memory solution. Refer to the validation screenshot below to see DDR5-8000 CL44-58-58 128GB (64GBx2) tested on the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX motherboard with the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X desktop processor.

Extreme Speed DDR5-9000 CL48-64-64 64GB (32GBx2) Kit Specification

Dedicated to the continual development of extreme overclock performance memory kits, G.SKILL is also announcing an extreme-speed DDR5-9000 CL48-64-64 memory specification at 64GB (32GBx2) kit capacity. See the Memtest screenshot below to see this memory specification running on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX motherboard with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K desktop processor.

“We are very excited to announce the world’s first overclocked DDR5-8000 memory with a total kit capacity of 128GB,” says Mr. Frank Hung, Product Marketing at G.SKILL. “This is yet another milestone for DDR5 overclock performance that G.SKILL has successfully reached, surpassing all previous limits to demonstrate never before seen memory specifications.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com98113468469625243429

Post Views: 128
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Keysight Introduces AI Data Center Builder to Validate and Optimize Network Architecture and Host Design
Next article
AMD Instinct GPU AI Momentum Across MLPerf Inference 5.0
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)

Email: royncn@gmail.com, swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, marketing@ncnonline.net

Mobile: +91 98113 46846, +91 96252 43429

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative