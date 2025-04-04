G.SKILL Announces World’s First Large Capacity 128GB (64GBx2) DDR5 Overclocked Memory Kit at DDR5-8000

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is thrilled to announce a new high-speed memory overclock DDR5 specification with an ultra-high kit capacity – DDR5-8000 CL44 with 128GB (64GBx2) kit capacity. This is the world’s first DDR5 memory kit with 64GB high-capacity modules to reach the extreme overclock level of DDR5-8000, setting a new milestone for high-performance computing, content creation, AI applications, and advanced workstation workloads.

New Era of Overclocking High-Capacity DDR5 64GB Modules

Engineered for high-capacity overclocked performance, the DDR5-8000 128GB (64GBx2) combines ultra-high memory speed with massive memory kit capacity, surpassing the previous module capacity maximum at 48GB per module. At last, power users and content creators who seek overclock performance memory for capacity-hungry applications will have the ideal DDR5 memory solution. Refer to the validation screenshot below to see DDR5-8000 CL44-58-58 128GB (64GBx2) tested on the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X870E APEX motherboard with the AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X desktop processor.

Extreme Speed DDR5-9000 CL48-64-64 64GB (32GBx2) Kit Specification

Dedicated to the continual development of extreme overclock performance memory kits, G.SKILL is also announcing an extreme-speed DDR5-9000 CL48-64-64 memory specification at 64GB (32GBx2) kit capacity. See the Memtest screenshot below to see this memory specification running on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z890 APEX motherboard with an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265K desktop processor.

“We are very excited to announce the world’s first overclocked DDR5-8000 memory with a total kit capacity of 128GB,” says Mr. Frank Hung, Product Marketing at G.SKILL. “This is yet another milestone for DDR5 overclock performance that G.SKILL has successfully reached, surpassing all previous limits to demonstrate never before seen memory specifications.”

