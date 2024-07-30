G.SKILL Announces Ultra-Low Latency DDR5-6000 CL28 DDR5 Memory Kits

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce an ultra-low latency specification of DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36-96 in 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kit capacities, and DDR5-6000 CL28-38-38-96 in 48GB (2x24GB) and 96GB (2x48GB) kit capacities under the new Trident Z5 Royal Neo series, designed for compatible AMD AM5 platforms. Including AMD EXPO technology for an easy memory overclock experience in BIOS, this overclock performance memory kit with low timing is the ideal DDR5 memory solution for enthusiasts and overclockers.

Optimization with Memory Timing

For enthusiasts and overclockers, memory timing or latency is a key factor in squeezing performance out of a memory kit. Since memory timing is the delay between specific actions, a lower latency is desired; and performance may be improved by finding the best mix of memory speed and latency. Compared to a standard DDR5 memory speed and latency of DDR5-4800 CL40, this new DDR5-6000 CL28 memory specification aims to deliver a more optimized combination on compatible AMD AM5 platforms.

AMD EXPO Support & Availability

This new specification support AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, and will roll out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners starting in August 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 139