G.SKILL Announces Trident Z5 Royal Series DDR5 Memory

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce the highly anticipated Trident Z5 Royal series of high-performance overclock DDR5 memory. Featuring a mirrored-finish heat spreader in gold or silver color and a full-length crystalline light bar, the Trident Z5 Royal is the embodiment of high-class luxury of the flagship Trident Z5 product family. Check out the premiere of this new DDR5 RAM series with this trailer video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dra7HBg0O08

Return of the Royal Design

Trident Z5 Royal marks the return of the popular luxury-class design to the new generation of DDR5 memory under the Trident Z5 design, inheriting from its DDR4 predecessor the lustrous mirrored-finish heat spreader in gold or silver color and a crystalline light bar design for a magnificent display of RGB lighting. Each heat spreader is CNC-cut from aluminum and electroplated for a stunning design befitting its Royal name.

Overclocked Performance RGB Memory

Engineered for overclocked performance, the Trident Z5 Royal will be offered up to an extreme DDR5-8400 CL40 with 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacity, as well as in other specifications with kit capacities up to 96GB (2x48GB). Customizable RGB lighting is also supported through the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software or third-party motherboard lighting software.

Intel XMP 3.0 Support & Availability

The new Trident Z5 Royal series DDR5 memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS, and will be roll out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in late May 2024.

