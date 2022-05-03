- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co. Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is pleased to announce the launch of Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits for laptops and small form factor PC systems, with available memory speeds up to DDR5-5200 or kit capacity up to 64GB (32GBx2).

Designed for Performance and Reliability: Built with specially screened IC chips and hand-tested with G.SKILL’s rigorous and highly selective binning process, each Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kit is constructed for high performance and reliability.

G.SKILL Announces Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM Memory Kits

Bringing G.SKILL DDR5 Performance to SO-DIMM: Shaping the industry standard for memory performance, G.SKILL is launching low-latency specifications with the Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory series, including DDR5-4800 CL34-34-34-76 and DDR5-5200 CL38-38-38-83.

Availability: G.SKILL Ripjaws DDR5 SO-DIMM memory kits will be available May 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.

