G.SKILL Announces OC World Cup 2025 Competition with $40,000 USD Total Cash Prize Pool

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce the 9th Annual OC World Cup 2025 extreme overclocking competition, starting with the Online Qualifier Stage, which will run from February 15, 2025 until March 19, 2025 on HWBOT.org. A total of 9 finalists from the Online Qualifier stage will be invited to compete live on the Live Qualifier stage at Computex from May 20 through May 23, 2025, which will be held in Taipei, for a share of the total prize pool of $40,000 USD. The OC Champion of the OC World Cup 2025 competition will be taking home $10,000 USD.

Consisting of three stages, beginning with the Online Qualifier, and ending with the Live Qualifier and Grand Final stages, which will be held in Taipei at Computex 2025, the G.SKILL OC World Cup is considered one of the most challenging overclocking competitions. The top 9 overclockers of the Online Qualifier stage will be invited to compete against each other live during the week of Computex 2025 at the G.SKILL booth in Nangang Exhibition Hall, and the top 3 overclockers from the Live Qualifier stage will go on competing for the title of OC Champion in the Grand Final stage.

Online Qualifier: February 15, 2025 to March 19, 2025

Live Qualifier: May 20, 2025 to May 22, 2025

Grand Final: May 23, 2025

Online Qualifier Stage

For OC World Cup 2025, the Online Qualifier presents the overclockers with 5 overclock challenges on Intel Z790/Z890 chipset platforms: Memory Frequency DDR5, 7-ZIP, PYPrime 32B, SuperPi 32M, and Y-Cruncher 2.5B. For more event details and rules, as well as to participate in the Online Qualifier stage of the OC World Cup 2025, please visit the competition webpage at: https://hwbot.org/competition/G.SKILL%20OC%20World%20Cup%202025%20Online%20Qualifier

$40,000 USD Total Cash Prize Pool

This year, the OC World Cup 2025 is providing a $40,000 USD total prize pool. Following the tradition of the OC World Cup competition, the OC Champion of the Grand Final will take home a grand prize of $10,000 USD – the largest single cash prize sum in the overclocking community.

9th Annual OC World Cup 2025 Cash Prize Breakdown:

OC Champion: $10,000 USD

2nd place: $6,500 USD

3rd place: $5,000 USD

4th place: $4,200 USD

5th place: $3,400 USD

6th place: $3,000 USD

7th place: $2,800 USD

8th place: $2,600 USD

9th place: $2,500 USD

Additionally, each of the top 9 overclockers in the Online Qualifier will receive a DDR5-8000 CL38 48GB (2x24GB) memory kit. Three lucky participants will also be randomly selected to win a DDR5-8000 CL38 48GB (2x24GB) kit, given that they’ve completed all 5 challenge stages of the Online Qualifier.

For more product information about the prize, please refer to the following link:

https://www.gskill.com/product/165/371/1734680690/F5-8000J3848F24GX2-TZ5K

