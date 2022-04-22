G.SKILL Announces New Ultra Low-Latency DDR5-6600 CL34 Memory Kit

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of an ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit under the Trident Z5 RGB series DDR5 memory, for the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards.

Trident-z5-rgb-silver

Fully committed to develop extreme performance overclocking memory kits, G.SKILL is releasing a new ultra-low latency, high-speed DDR5-6600 CL34-40-40-105 memory kit in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel® Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

