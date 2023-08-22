G.SKILL Announces New DDR5-6400 Memory Kits for AMD AM5 Platform

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd. is excited to announce new DDR5 memory kit specifications at DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39 in kit capacities of 32GB (16GBx2) and 48GB (24GBx2) under the Trident Z5 Neo RGB series, which also now comes in a new white version. Designed for AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors and AMD X670 chipset motherboards with AGESA 1.0.0.7c BIOS updates, and programmed with AMD EXPO overclock profile technology, these new specifications enable PC enthusiasts, over clockers, and DIY builders to build an ideal AMD system.

Overclocked Memory Speed Up to DDR5-6400

With the introduction of the AGESA 1.0.0.7c update, G.SKILL is updating the Trident Z5 Neo RGB series with DDR5-6400 memory kits, designed for use on compatible AMD platforms. Refer to the screenshot below to see the DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39 32GB (16GBx2) memory kit validated on the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X desktop processor and the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO motherboard with the 1602 BIOS update. Memory performance and results may vary depending on the motherboard model, CPU model, and BIOS version used.



A New White Trident Z5 Neo RGB Designed for AMD

The G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB series now boasts a new white version, featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset across a sleek white body, providing PC enthusiasts and DIY builders a unique choice of overclocked memory design in a white themed PC build.

Availability & AMD EXPO Support

These new DDR5 memory kits support AMD EXPO memory overclock profile, which allow users to easily overclock the memory kits by simply enabling AMD EXPO profile in the BIOS with a compatible motherboard and processor, and will roll out to G.SKILL authorized distribution partners in September 2023.

