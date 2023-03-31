Friday, March 31, 2023
G.SKILL Announces New 24GB & 48GB Module Capacity Kits,Up to DDR5-8200

By NCN News Network
G.SKILL International Enterprise Co.Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is announcing the release of additional high-performance overclocked DDR5 memory kits, based on the 24GB and 48GB capacity modules, including an incredibly high-speed DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 48GB (24GBx2) specification, as well as a 96GB (48GBx2) capacity kit at DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46.

A New High-Speed Frontier with 24GBx2

Continuing to explore the limits of DDR5 memory speed, G.SKILL has reached an amazing DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 with the new 24GB capacity modules. See the screenshot below to see this memory kit tested on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel® Core™ i9-13900K processor.

The Need for Speed with 96GB (48GBx2)

At the higher module capacity of 48GB, G.SKILL also reached DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 at 96GB (48GBx2) kit capacity. Refer to the screenshot below to check out this high-speed, high-capacity kit tested on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard and Intel® Core™ i9-13900K processor.

Specifications

For a list of memory specifications, please refer to the chart below:

Intel XMP 3.0 Support

These new 24GB and 48GB module-based memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS.

