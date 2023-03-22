G.SKILL Announces KM250 RGB 65% (67-Key) Compact Mechanical Keyboard

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co. Ltd., is announcing the KM250 RGB 65% compact mechanical keyboard with a 67-key layout design. Featuring PBT dual-injection pudding keycaps, hot-swappable key switches, detachable USB Type-C cable, volume control knob, and hotkey-controlled RGB backlighting, the KM250 RGB is a customizable, portable mechanical keyboard that offers comfort, convenience, and style for everyday use.

Crafted for Durability and Customizability

Built for durability, the KM250 RGB mechanical keyboard comes with dual-injection PBT pudding keycaps that are wear-resistant. Additionally, the KM250 RGB is designed with hot-swappable keyswitches, so that you can switch to your favorite keyswitch type (3-pin or 5-pin compatible) from the included Kailh Red keyswitches.

Designed for Ease of Use

The KM250 RGB keyboard is designed for portability and ease of use. Featuring a detachable braided USB Type-C cable for easy connectivity, a volume control knob to easily adjust or mute the system volume, and measures at only 32.7cm (or 12.9 inches) wide, the KM250 RGB is a space-saving keyboard solution that is ideal for everyday typing or gaming.

Created for Comfort and Style

Featuring a 2-stage standoff to allow adjusting the keyboard tilt angle that is most comfortable for you, as well as hotkey-controlled RGB backlighting, the KM250 RGB is a customizable and visually appealing to any desktop setup.

Availability and Pricing

The KM250 RGB 65% (67-Key) mechanical keyboard is currently available on Amazon.com, with an MSRP of $54.99 USD. For up-to-date pricing of the KM250 RGB keyboard, please refer to the Amazon link below: G.SKILL KM250

More Related : G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.