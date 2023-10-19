G.SKILL Announces DDR5-8400 Kit for 14th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processor & Z790 Chipset Platform

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd. is excited to announce the launch of a new Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kit specification at DDR5-8400 CL40-52-52-134 48GB (2x24GB), aimed at the latest 14th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processor & Intel® Z790 chipset platform.

Extreme Memory Speed at DDR5-8400 CL40

Developed on the latest 14th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processor and Intel® Z790 chipset platform, G.SKILL is announcing a new DDR5 memory specification at DDR5-8400 CL40-52-52-134 with 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacity. As shown in the screenshot below, this extreme speed memory kit is validated on the Intel® Core™ i9-14900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, and demonstrates incredible memory bandwidth speeds at 128.88GB/s read, 127.03GB/s write, and 123.83GB/s copy in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark.

*Memory bandwidth test results may vary due to hardware configurations, BIOS versions, system settings, or test parameters.

A Glimpse Toward the Future – DDR5-8600

Exploring the extreme limits of memory overclocking potential on the latest platform, G.SKILL is also showcasing a DDR5 2x24GB memory kit at DDR5-8600 CL40-54-54-136. Shown in the screenshot below running on the Intel® Core™ i9-14900K desktop processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, this memory kit reaches an astonishing memory bandwidth score of 130.66GB/s read, 130.24GB/s write, and 126.31GB/s copy in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth test.

*Memory bandwidth test results may vary due to hardware configurations, BIOS versions, system settings, or test parameters.

Availability & Intel XMP 3.0 Profile Support

The new DDR5-8400 memory kit comes with Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclock profile, which allow users to easily overclock the memory kit by simply enabling the XMP overclock profile in the BIOS with a compatible motherboard and processor. This extreme memory specification will join the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB family and will be available via G.SKILL authorized distribution partners by the end of October.

