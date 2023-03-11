G.SKILL Announces DDR5-8000 CL38 48GB (24GBx2) Memory Kit

- Advertisement - -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd.is announcing an extreme performance DDR5 memory kit based on the latest 24GB module capacity, with a specification of DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48 at 48GB (24GBx2) under the flagship Trident Z5 RGB series, and setting a new bar for extreme overclocked memory with 24GB capacity modules.

Extreme Overclocked Memory Speed DDR5-8000 at 48GB (24GBx2)

Always exploring the limits of DDR5 memory speed, G.SKILL’s R&D team has successfully reached an astonishing DDR5-8000 CL38-48-48 at 48GB (24GBx2) kit capacity with the new 24GB capacity modules. Refer to the screenshot below to see this memory kit in action with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel® Core™ i9-13900K processor, reaching an incredible 123.76GB/s read, 120.75GB/s write, and 118.02GB/s copy speed in the AIDA64 memory bandwidth benchmark.

*Memory bandwidth test results may vary due to hardware configurations, BIOS versions, system settings, or test parameters.

Availability & Intel XMP 3.0 Support

This new memory kit specification supports Intel XMP 3.0, and will roll out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners from April 2023.

More Related : G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.