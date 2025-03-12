G.SKILL Announces DDR5-8000 CL36 24GBx2, DDR5-6000 CL28 192GB (48GBx4), DDR5-6000 CL26 24GBx2 Memory Kits for AMD Platform

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is excited to announce the release of three new DDR5 memory specifications with AMD EXPO OC profiles for AMD platforms, including an extreme speed with low-latency at DDR5-8000 CL36-48-48 48GB (24GBx2), large-capacity & low-latency DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36 192GB (48GBx4), and a new DDR5-6000 CL26-39-39 with 48GB (24GBx2) kit capacity. Designed for PC enthusiasts, gamers, content creators, and AI applications, these cutting-edge DDR5 memory kits push the boundaries of speed, latency, and capacity on AMD AM5 platforms.

Pushing the Limits with Extreme DDR5-8000 CL36 24GBx2

For users seeking top-tier performance, the new DDR5-8000 CL36-48-48 24GBx2 memory kit with AMD EXPO OC profile is engineered for ultra-high memory speed at low CL36 latency timings. This extreme-speed and low-latency combination is ideal for exceptional system responsiveness and multi-tasking performance. See below for the Memtest validation screenshot showcasing its stability on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X desktop processor.

Maximizing Capacity with DDR5-6000 CL28 192GB (48GBx4)

Designed for power users and content creators, the DDR5-6000 CL28-36-36 192GB (48GBx4) kit specification delivers high-speed performance at the currently largest possible capacity with non-binary capacity modules. With ultra-low CL28 timing and four 48GB modules to reach a total of 192GB kit capacity, this specification is ideal for high memory-usage applications, such as AI workloads and content creation. Refer to the Memtest screenshot below for this memory specification tested on the MSI MPG X870E CARBON WIFI motherboard and AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor.

Optimized Latency Performance with DDR5-6000 CL26 24GBx2

For users prioritizing low latency, G.SKILL introduces a 48GB (24GBx2) memory kit at DDR5-6000 CL26-39-39. This comes as an additional kit capacity option to the previously introduced DDR5-6000 CL26 low latency specification. The screenshot below shows this specification running on the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D desktop processor, and on the MSI MPG X870E CARBON WIFI motherboard with an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X desktop processor.

Overclock Profile Support & Availability

These new DDR5 specifications comes with AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology for easymemory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS on supported platforms, and will be offered under the Trident Z5 Royal Neo, Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and Ripjaws M5 Neo RGB memory series. These memory kits will be rolling out to G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners starting in April 2025.

