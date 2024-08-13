G.SKILL Announces DDR5-6400 CL30 Low Latency DDR5 Memory Specification

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is releasing an overclock memory specification with ultra-low latency at DDR5-6400 CL30-39-39-102 in 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. This high performance specification will be available under the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 Royal series with Intel XMP 3.0 overclock profile support, as well as under the Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Trident Z5 Royal Neo series with AMD EXPO overclock profile support.

Pushing the CL Limits of DDR5-6400

The G.SKILL R&D team strives to push the limits of memory performance, and low latency is a key factor in memory overclocking for enthusiasts and overclockers. Compared to the standard DDR5-4800 CL40, this new DDR5-6400 CL30 specification makes improvements upon the memory speed and latency. And since this is a high-performance specification, it’s important to check the compatibility of the motherboard and CPU.

Overclock Profile Support & Availability

This new specification comes with Intel XMP 3.0 under the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 Royal series, and AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) under the Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Trident Z5 Royal Neo series for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS. These memory kits will be available through G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners starting late August 2024.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 144