G. SKILL Announces DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GBx2) Memory Kit

G. SKILL International Enterprise Co. Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals, is delighted to announce the launch of a high-capacity, ultra-low-latency DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GBx2) overclocked performance memory kit under the Trident Z5 family, designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core™ desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboard.

DDR5-6000 CL30 64GB (32GBx2) Memory Kit

As the leader in developing high performance memory products, G. SKILL launches an all new high-capacity, ultra-low-latency dual-channel memory kit, rated at a blistering DDR5-6000 CL30-40-40-96 in 64GB (32GBx2) kit capacity. Using only the best-in-class memory components to achieve high-speeds with 32GB module capacity, this extreme overclocked memory specification represents the next step in high-capacity DDR5 performance. The screenshot below shows this memory kit validated with the Intel Core™ i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.

The all-new Trident Z5 RGB and Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series are the proud recipient of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022 for outstanding and innovative design. Both DDR5 memory series exceeded the juror panel’s strict criteria and expectations in nine areas of product standards.

