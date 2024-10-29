G.SKILL and ASUS Break DDR5 Frequency Overclocking World Record at DDR5-12112

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, in collaboration with ASUS ROG, has set a new overclocking world record for DDR5 memory frequency, reaching an unprecedented DDR5-12112. This DDR5 memory frequency world record is submitted by ASUS ROG extreme overclocker Safedisk, using G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory, ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Apex motherboard, and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K desktop processor under LN2 extreme cooling.

Unleashed the DDR5 Overclocking Potential on the Latest Intel Z890 Platform

The record-breaking achievement of DDR5-12112 demonstrates the exceptional memory overclocking performance of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200 K-series desktop processors, Z890 motherboards, and G.SKILL DDR5 memory. The overclock record has been submitted to HWBOT and CPU-Z. Refer to the following links and screenshot to see the record submission:

HWBOT: https://hwbot.org/submission/5676493_safedisk_memory_frequency_ddr5_sdram_6055.9_mhz

CPU-Z: https://valid.x86.fr/qgei8b

This overclocking world record shows G.SKILL and ASUS ROG are at the forefront of performance overclocking hardware, and both companies are thrilled to support the overclocking community with best-in-class performance solutions with the latest hardware and platforms.

