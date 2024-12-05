G.SKILL and ASRock Achieves New DDR5 Frequency Overclocking World Record at DDR5-12666

- Advertisement -

G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the world’s leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, in partnership with ASRock and Splave, a world-class extreme overclocker, have set a new world record for DDR5 memory frequency speed at DDR5-12666. As one of the world’s top overclockers, Splave pushed the boundaries of memory speed to the absolute extreme limits using G.SKILL DDR5 memory, ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard, and Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K desktop processor under extreme liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling.

Reaching the Bleeding Edge of DDR5 Memory Speed

This DDR5-12666 world record achievement demonstrates the exceptional overclockability of G.SKILL DDR5 memory with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra 200 K-series desktop processors on the ASRock Z890 Taichi OCF motherboard. The overclock record has been submitted to and validated by HWBOT and CPU-Z, refer to the following links and screenshot to see the record submission:

HWBOT: https://hwbot.org/submission/5708856

CPU-Z: https://valid.x86.fr/2yr3s1

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / G.SKILL

