Future of Work Powered by AI Takes Center Stage at HP Amplify Partner Conference

HP Inc. will host its HP Amplify Partner Conference in Las Vegas. The theme, Future Ready – United We Win – will explore the convergence of hybrid systems and generative artificial intelligence (AI) in powering the future of work and the myriad of opportunities to drive long-term, sustained partner growth, introduce its latest Amplify channel program enhancements and unveil a host of new products and solutions.

The two-day event will showcase keynote sessions from President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, alongside a stellar lineup of top-tier CEOs representing HP’s formidable Alliance Partner roster. The distinguished lineup includes Microsoft Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, Intel Chief Executive Officer Patrick Gelsinger, NVIDIA Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, AMD Chair and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su, Qualcomm Incorporated President and Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon, and Chief Executive Officer Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai. Members of the HP executive team will also share breaking news aimed at driving partner growth throughout the event.

Mr. Kobi Elbaz, HP SVP and General Manager, Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations.

“Partners play a pivotal role in delivering on our Future Ready strategy and our commitment to bringing innovation and program enhancements to the channel remains steadfast,” stated Mr. Kobi Elbaz, HP SVP and General Manager, Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations. ” We have a long history of partnership and trust with our channel partners. This week at HP Amplify Partner Conference, we are showcasing the work we are doing with the entire echo system to bring innovative solutions to market for our partners and customers.”

The Amplify Partner Conference will provide attendees, representing >95 countries, with the opportunity to delve into the company’s latest cutting-edge products and solutions for AI and hybrid systems throughout its 30,000 square foot innovation showcase. HP boasts a broad AI portfolio with more than 100 AI-enabled products and solutions, further enriching the experience. The event will also allow ample time for networking and connections.

Commitment to Sustainability

Curated with sustainability in mind, the HP Amplify Partner Conference will be powered by 100% renewable energy and hosted in a LEED Gold venue. No single-use plastics will be used at meal functions and leftover food will be donated to a local food bank. HP will measure the environmental footprint of the event and purchase offsets to mitigate the carbon emissions.

