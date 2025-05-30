Future of Pro Audio, AV, and Lighting Unfolds at PALM AV-ICN Expo 2025 Amidst India’s Booming $17.3B Market

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The 23rd edition of the PALM AV-ICN Expo, organised by Informa Markets in India, commenced today at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai. The expo, which will continue until May 31, 2025, is hailed as India’s most reputable and established trade show for professional audio, video, and entertainment lighting. It offers a vibrant setting for business, innovation, and industry change. The event showcases the tremendous growth across all sectors, with the Indian Pro AV market projected to reach USD 17.3 billion by 2031 from USD 6.5 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12%. With the LED segment showing particularly strong growth at USD 5 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 26.7 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.35%, further highlighting the rising demand and immense potential across these interconnected sectors.

Esteemed guests and industry leaders marked their presence at the expo, including, Mr. Jaime Albros, Senior VP, Global Sales, Harman International;Mr. Amar Subash – Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific and India, Harman Professional Solutions; Mr. Harshal Kothari – VP West, EEMA India, Mr. Manish Mavani – Director, Sound & Light Professional (SNL Pro), NEC Member, EESA; Mr. Peter Hall, President IMEA, Informa Markets; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Anil Chopra – Founding Director, PALM Expo amongst an august gathering.

Bringing together over 300 exhibitors and 1000+ leading brands, the PALM AV-ICN Expo 2025 is set to propel India’s transformation into a global center for the production and integration of lighting, AV, and pro audio technologies. With a legacy of 23 years, the show continues to serve as a vital source and networking destination for over 25,000 professionals, system integrators, and decision-makers. This edition features three days of high-impact conferences, hosting over 80+ thought leaders across both PALM and AV-ICN platforms. With 50+ speakers on PALM tracks and 30+ speakers at AV-ICN, discussions will spotlight future technologies, best practices, and emerging market trends in AV integration, sound, lighting, and event production.

Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “India’s professional audio, AV, and lighting industries are going through a transformative phase, driven by a growing demand for immersive experiences and the country’s commitment to smart and sustainable infrastructure. Strategic programs like the Smart Cities Mission, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and various urban renewal initiatives are propelling the adoption of advanced lighting and integration technologies across sectors. As India moves towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, the rising urban population and expanding entertainment, hospitality, and live event ecosystems present immense opportunities for growth. The 23rd edition of PALM AV-ICN Expo stands as a definitive platform that connects global innovation with domestic ambition, facilitating business, knowledge exchange, and the evolution of a truly world-class industry landscape.”

Mr. Jaime Albros, Senior VP, Global Sales, Harman International

Mr. Jaime Albros, Senior VP, Global Sales, Harman International said, “The PALM AV-ICN Expo stands out as a premier industry platform, offering a world-class environment to showcase advanced AV and immersive technologies. The scale of the event and our Harman Live Arena showcase, along with the energy and curiosity of the attendees, is quite impressive. The engagement from industry professionals here in India reflects a strong appetite for innovation and global-standard solutions. From a global perspective, India’s growth in the professional AV and entertainment technology space over the last few years has been remarkable, often surpassing the momentum seen in more mature markets. Events like PALM Expo are now on par with international trade shows in terms of quality, scale, and impact, making it an exciting time to be part of this journey.”

Mr. Amar Subhash, Vice President & General Manager, Harman Professional Solutions, India & APAC

Mr. Amar Subhash, Vice President & General Manager, Harman Professional Solutions, India & APAC said, “India remains one of the fastest-growing and most strategic markets for Harman Professional, and platforms like the PALM AV-ICN Expo play a crucial role in showcasing cutting-edge advancements in audio, video, and lighting technologies. Today, AV forms the backbone of key sectors—including hospitality, retail, education, transportation, and smart infrastructure—driving seamless communication, engagement, and operational efficiency. This year’s Harman Live Arena features our most advanced and immersive setup to date, reflecting our commitment to innovation tailored for evolving market needs. We also take immense pride in India’s rising global recognition in AV integration and engineering, with Indian professionals earning acclaim for their design and execution excellence. With strong government investments in digital infrastructure and AV-led transformation, the country is well-positioned as a global leader in this space. At AV-ICN, we are proud to present the technologies shaping this ecosystem—from AV over IP and 5G to integrated communication and networking solutions.”

Mr. Manish Mavani – Director, Sound & Light Professional (SNL Pro), NEC Member, EESA said, “The PALM Expo has become an annual pilgrimage for professionals in the AV and live sound industry—a vital platform where the community comes together to connect, collaborate, and stay updated on emerging trends. It’s encouraging to witness the continued growth of the exhibition and the fresh direction under new ownership. Events like PALM Expo, not only foster innovation but also strengthen the ecosystem that drives our industry forward.”

Mr. Anil Chopra – Founding Director, PALM Expo said, “With over 300 exhibitors participating across the lighting, pro audio, and AV technology sectors — and pro audio standing out as the largest — the PALM AV-ICN Expo showcases the immense growth potential of India’s professional entertainment technology industry. We are at a transformative juncture where the integration of IT, AI, and broadband is revolutionizing product development across these domains. India is strategically positioned to lead this evolution, not just through innovation but through large-scale manufacturing — a key focus of the government’s industrial agenda. Recent reforms in the MSME sector, particularly the redefinition of size thresholds, have enabled numerous AV rental companies to access institutional funding under the CGTMSC scheme. This has significantly boosted investment in advanced equipment and infrastructure. While we remain reliant on imported components for now and exports are still at a nascent stage, the strength and scale of India’s domestic demand are driving rapid expansion. India is well on its way to becoming a global hub for the manufacturing and export of professional audio, lighting, and AV solutions.”

Mr. Harshal Kothari, VP West – EEMA India

Mr. Harshal Kothari, VP West – EEMA India said, “With AV becoming an essential part of sectors like education, hospitality, retail, and infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals and unified industry representation is more important than ever. Our Certified AV Specialist (CAVS) course marks a major breakthrough for our industry, offering a focused, three-day training program developed by the expert behind the AV setup at the Statue of Unity, Ahmedabad. At a time when no university offers a dedicated AV degree, this initiative fills a crucial gap and is already being adopted by companies for onboarding new talent. While CTS has been the global AV standard for decades, we’ve proudly created India’s own certification. Our association, now representing over 4,000 event managers along with EMA and Korea and 30 allied bodies, has unified the entire ecosystem—from tech providers to artists—while tackling industry issues like the Mathadi labor challenge and driving education on AI, IPR, and legal support. With increasing demand from Gen Z and millennials aged 25–35, the demand for immersive AV experiences—from LED walls and curved screens to high-end sound systems —has grown exponentially, even for private events.”

Premium global brands including HARMAN (JBL, Martin), YAMAHA, Sennheiser, Shure, DiGiCo, Adamson, RCF, Epson, Ahuja, L-Acoustics, Robe, Osram, Clay Paky, Avid, and d&b audiotechnik are exhibiting state-of-the-art advancements in pro audio equipment, lighting technology, and AV integration.

Attendees at PALM AV-ICN Expo 2025 can look forward to a wide range of interactive and educational features. From the advanced Demo Qubes showcasing live product demonstrations to hands-on learning opportunities at the PALM EESA Rigging & Trussing Workshop and PALM Lighting Design Showcase curated by Star Dimensions, the show floor is designed to engage and inform. The expo also offers CAVS (Certified AV Specialist) Training, a focused 3-day upskilling program, and enthralling visual experiences such as Immersive Mapping and the dynamic HARMAN Live Arena. Another major highlight of the entire show is Live Sonic Arena powered by Beta Three, showcasing exceptional sound demonstrations. The AV-ICN Excellence Awards 2025 will celebrate industry trailblazers, recognising outstanding contributions by professionals and organisations shaping India’s AV landscape.

The PALM AV-ICN Expo 2025 is hosting a compelling lineup of knowledge sessions led by top industry experts, delving into the latest developments in sound, light, and AV technologies. Day 1 at PALM Conference featured sessions such as “The Indian Event Industry Market: Impetus from Latest Stage Sound, Light and Display Technology”; “Immersive and Experiential Trends Driving Large-Scale Events,”; “Evaluating ROI and Essential Equipment for Small and Medium Events,”; “Systems Engineering for Touring in India & Abroad,”; “Importance of Measurement & Optimization,” and “Sound Futures: Audio Engineering in India at the Crossroads of Technology, Education, and Innovation.”

Concurrently, the AV-ICN conference on Day 1 presented thought-provoking discussions including “Interactive Screens: Transforming Corporate and Educational AV Landscapes,”; “Revolutionizing Collaboration and Communication: AI-Driven Video Conferencing and its Impact,”; “Bridging the Skills Gap: Addressing the Talent Crunch in the AV Industry,” and “DOOH: Catalyst for AV Active LED Growth in India.”

Day 2 and Day 3 will continue with more insightful sessions covering themes such as “Revolutionizing Independent Music,”; “Shaping the Future of Music,”; “The Art & Science of Monitor Mixing,”; “Unlocking AV Growth Opportunities in India,” “Convergence of Broadcast and AV,” and “The Impact of AV over IP and 5G on Modern Audiovisual Systems,” among others.

PALM AV-ICN 2025 enables strategic entry into fast-expanding regional markets while offering face-to-face engagement with India’s top buyers and key decision-makers. Exhibitors can also amplify their market visibility through curated brand showcases and demo zones and explore meaningful collaborations with international stakeholders and premium clientele.

With support from associations like Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT), Electronic Security Association of India (ESAI), All India Electronics Association (AIEA), Event Equipment Services Association (EESA), Audio Engineering Society (AES), Professional Audio and Lighting Association (PALA), (Cine Audiographers Association of Kerala) (CAAK), All Delhi Sound & Light Association (ADSLA), Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA), Rajasthan Sound Owners Association (RSA), and Bhagirath Palace Electronics Traders Association (BETA), the expo showcases a powerful and cohesive voice for India’s pro-AV and entertainment sector.

India’s rapidly urbanising population—expected to exceed 600 million by 2030—is reshaping demand for smart, immersive, and integrated AV solutions across sectors. The entertainment and OTT boom, growth in premium real estate, and a thriving event and hospitality industry have created fertile ground for the adoption of advanced audio, video, and lighting technologies. Moreover, the infusion of AI into AV workflows—powering automation, personalised content, and predictive maintenance—is transforming how experiences are delivered. As digital-first consumption deepens and user expectations evolve, the PALM AV-ICN Expo emerges as a critical convergence point, showcasing how technology, creativity, and infrastructure are aligning to meet the needs of a new India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / PALM AV-ICN Expo

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 194